Skip to main content
Georgia Tech Baseball: Instant Reaction to 13-2 win over Kennesaw State

Georgia Tech Baseball: Instant Reaction to 13-2 win over Kennesaw State

Georgia Tech Baseball got a nice 13-2 win over the Kennesaw State Owls on Tuesday night

Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech Baseball got a nice 13-2 win over the Kennesaw State Owls on Tuesday night

Georgia Tech got their second straight win when they traveled to Kennesaw State and took down the Owls on Tuesday night. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 16-5 on the season and Tech will look to get another win against the Owls on Wednesday night when the two teams play in Atlanta. 

The game started off a little shaky for the Yellow Jackets, as they left some guys on base and their offense was striking out. One of the issues for Tech during their weekend series against Wake Forest was leaving runners on base and the Yellow Jackets left a man on third to start the game. The first scoring play of the night came in the third inning when Josh Hatcher hit a double for the Owls. That was about as good as it was going to get for the Owls though on offense. 

Georgia Tech finally got on the board when Stephen Reid singled and drove in Colin Hill. John Anderson got in on the action when he drove in Tim Borden and advancing Reid on base in the top of the fourth inning. Georgia Tech did not wait too long to score again when Stephen Reid sent a home run over the fences in the sixth inning. Reid has been red hot for the Yellow Jackets and was laser-focused behind the plate tonight. 

Tech continued the scoring in the top of the seventh inning and that is when the game really blew open. Andrew Jenkins had an RBI single that made it 5-1 and then third basemen Drew Compton had an RBI single that made it 6-1. A bases-loaded walk made it 7-1 and that is when the game felt officially out of reach for Kennesaw State. 

Then, Reid decided he was not done hitting the baseball and followed his home run up with a grand slam. Reid got a head start for national player of the week honors after this game. The final score wound up being 13-2 and it was the seventh inning for the Yellow Jackets that was the deciding factor.

The pitching for Georgia Tech was shaky over the weekend but was good against the Owls tonight. Dalton Smith got the start tonight and while he did give up a run, that was really the only blemish against the pitcher. The bullpen was good and provided good relief for Smith after he left. 

This was a great start to the week for the Yellow Jackets and hopefully, they can keep it going tomorrow night when Kennesaw comes to Atlanta. 

Stephen Reid-Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: Player of the Game vs Kennesaw State

By Jackson Caudell1 minute ago
Georgia Tech Baseballl
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: Instant reaction to 13-2 win over Kennesaw State

By Jackson Caudell1 minute ago
Georgia Tech Football Spring Game 2022
Football

Georgia Tech 2022 Spring Game Recap and Takeaways

By Jackson Caudell4 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball vs Kennesaw State Game One Preview

By Jackson Caudell7 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball Standings
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: 3/21 ACC Standings Update and Conference Overview

By Jackson CaudellMar 21, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball Standings
Baseball

Where does Georgia Tech land in the latest College Baseball Rankings?

By Jackson CaudellMar 21, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball: Wake Forest Series Recap

By Jackson CaudellMar 21, 2022
bobby
Football

Georgia Tech Announces Fan Safety Protocols for 2020 Football Games

By Georgia Tech PRAug 19, 2020
USATSI_14032571_168390170_lowres (1)
Basketball

Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado Embraces Life As a 'Girl Dad' and Being a Senior

By Ashley BarnettAug 18, 2020