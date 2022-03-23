Georgia Tech got their second straight win when they traveled to Kennesaw State and took down the Owls on Tuesday night. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 16-5 on the season and Tech will look to get another win against the Owls on Wednesday night when the two teams play in Atlanta.

The game started off a little shaky for the Yellow Jackets, as they left some guys on base and their offense was striking out. One of the issues for Tech during their weekend series against Wake Forest was leaving runners on base and the Yellow Jackets left a man on third to start the game. The first scoring play of the night came in the third inning when Josh Hatcher hit a double for the Owls. That was about as good as it was going to get for the Owls though on offense.

Georgia Tech finally got on the board when Stephen Reid singled and drove in Colin Hill. John Anderson got in on the action when he drove in Tim Borden and advancing Reid on base in the top of the fourth inning. Georgia Tech did not wait too long to score again when Stephen Reid sent a home run over the fences in the sixth inning. Reid has been red hot for the Yellow Jackets and was laser-focused behind the plate tonight.

Tech continued the scoring in the top of the seventh inning and that is when the game really blew open. Andrew Jenkins had an RBI single that made it 5-1 and then third basemen Drew Compton had an RBI single that made it 6-1. A bases-loaded walk made it 7-1 and that is when the game felt officially out of reach for Kennesaw State.

Then, Reid decided he was not done hitting the baseball and followed his home run up with a grand slam. Reid got a head start for national player of the week honors after this game. The final score wound up being 13-2 and it was the seventh inning for the Yellow Jackets that was the deciding factor.

The pitching for Georgia Tech was shaky over the weekend but was good against the Owls tonight. Dalton Smith got the start tonight and while he did give up a run, that was really the only blemish against the pitcher. The bullpen was good and provided good relief for Smith after he left.

This was a great start to the week for the Yellow Jackets and hopefully, they can keep it going tomorrow night when Kennesaw comes to Atlanta.