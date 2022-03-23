Georgia Tech Baseball: Player of the Game vs Kennesaw State

Skip to main content
Georgia Tech Baseball: Player of the Game for Tuesday matchup against Kennesaw State

Georgia Tech Baseball overwhelmed Kennesaw State on Tuesday night and got a big win

The offense for Georgia Tech baseball is one of the best in the country and it showed on Tuesday night in Kennesaw, GA. The Yellow Jackets put up double-digit runs yet again and top to bottom, this lineup can just overwhelm any opponent on any given night. 

With so many runs being scored, you might think that it would be hard to pick someone to be the player of the game tonight. That would not be the case, as Yellow Jackets outfielder Stephen Reid had a monster night swinging the bat in this game. Reid started his night by having an RBI single at the top of the fourth, but that was only the beginning. 

In the top of the sixth inning, Reid hit a solo home run that made the game 4-1, but that would not be the last time that Reid would make an impression when behind the plate. In the seventh inning alone, the Yellow Jackets drove in nine runs and four of them came because of Reid. A grand slam in the seventh put the game officially out of reach and was a perfect ending to the kind of night that Reid had. 

Against the Owls, Reid always seems to show up to play. He was big in the series against Kennesaw in 2021 and was huge tonight. He will have another opportunity to keep his hot streak going when the Yellow Jackets play the Owls again tomorrow in Atlanta. It has been a great stretch for Reid, not only in this game and he makes this offense for Georgia Tech that much more dangerous. 

