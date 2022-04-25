Georgia Tech Baseball vs Duke Series Recap

Georgia Tech came into the weekend series against Duke looking to win their third straight series and set up a monster series against Miami next weekend. This was a chance for the pitching to have a bounce-back weekend after having a less than stellar performance against North Carolina last weekend.

The offense has been rolling for the past few weeks for Georgia Tech and that was shown in the 15-2 midweek win over Mercer. It would be another great weekend for the bats against Duke and it all started in one of Georgia Tech's most thrilling games of the season.

Game One

It was looking like Georgia Tech was going to drop game one of the series against Duke on Friday, but Drew Compton had other ideas. Compton had a tremendous night and with the Yellow Jackets trailing 11-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning, hit a grand slam that would make it 11-10.

After the game was tied up and sent to extra innings, Compton had the game-winning hit to secure the victory. Zach Maxwell was impressive in the three innings that he pitched, earning five strikeouts.

Andrew Jenkins, Kevin Parada, Tres Gonzales, Stephen Reid, and Colin Hall all had multiple hits and Tim Borden had a home run. It was a thrilling game and one that the Yellow Jackets needed.

Game Two

Georgia Tech had a pitcher that was making his first career ACC start on Saturday's game and despite a strong performance from John Medich, the Yellow Jackets fell 8-4.

The offense had an uncharacteristic off day and other than putting up four runs in the seventh inning, it was a quiet day. Chandler Simpson had three hits and Borden had a two-run home run, but the rest of the lineup could not catch the Blue Devils. It was set up for a rubber game on Sunday between the two teams.

Game Three

Georgia Tech had a huge day at the plate in Sunday's series-deciding game and the Yellow Jackets scored 14 runs. The problem was that Duke had an equally good day at the plate and scored 15 runs. Marquis Grissom Jr got the start for Georgia Tech and despite being their best pitcher at times, had a rough day on the mound.

Duke got up early and led 6-0 after only two innings. Both teams would keep scoring and the game looked lost when Duke was up 12-6.

Georgia Tech got big hits from Simpson, Parada, and Gonzales in the sixth inning, and then Compton had his fourth home run of the weekend in the seventh. After the game was cut to 12-11, Duke added three runs in the top of the ninth and it looked all but over.

It looked like Georgia Tech might have one more offensive burst in them after Stephen Reid hit a three-run home run to make it 15-14. However, Georgia Tech fell just short and lost the series.

Georgia Tech is back in action Tuesday at home against Troy at 6:00 p.m and then has a big series next weekend against Miami.

