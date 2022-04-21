Where is Georgia Tech Baseball Projected to play in the Postseason?

The college baseball postseason is rapidly approaching and is just a little more than a month away. The bracket is slated to be revealed on May 30 and then regional games will begin. It is never too early to start wondering where your favorite team is projected to play and how the draw will be.

For Georgia Tech, it will be interesting to see where the Yellow Jackets wind up. The latest projection from baseballamerica.com is one that could be favorable for Georgia Tech. In the projected field of 64, Georgia Tech is headed to Statesboro, GA where Georgia Southern will be the region host and the other teams included are Campbell and LSU.

Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern have already played this season, with the Eagles winning 10-6. They will meet again later this season in Atlanta.

Georgia Southern has been one of the country's most underrated teams and fans pollsters are starting to take notice. They are ranked in the top 15 of RPI and if they win the Sun Belt, have a chance to host a regional.

Campbell is currently 22-13 and 11-1 in their conference. LSU is 24-12 and 7-8 in the SEC.

It is still possible for Georgia Tech to host a regional if they were to win the ACC regular-season or ACC tournament title. The ACC is still competitive and there are a few teams hoping to take home the conference championship, with the Yellow Jackets among them. While they sit outside of the top 25 in most polls, they have a high RPI ranking and that is what's going to matter the most in the end.

Georgia Tech still has ACC series left against Duke, Miami, Clemson, and Pitt this season. It is going to be a frantic finish to the season for the Yellow Jackets and they hope to be playing their best starting now as the postseason inches closer.

