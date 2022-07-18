Georgia Tech's Zach Maxwell Selected by Cincinnati Reds in MLB Draft

Zach Maxwell will be heading from Georgia Tech to Cincinnati after being selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Maxwell was the fourth member of the Yellow Jackets to be picked to be taken in the draft and the second on Monday.

At 6-6 275 LBS, Maxwell has intriguing physical ability and a good fastball. However, he is going to have to get better with his control and trim down the walks that he gives up to be an effective pitcher. There is intriguing stuff with him though and the Reds obviously think so to take him in the sixth round.

Georgia Tech Pitcher Zach Maxwell

The 2020 season came with the obvious complications of the COVID-19 pandemic and it was not a great chance for Maxwell to show his stuff. He made four starts and posted a 1-1 record with a 3.14 ERA. However short the season was for Maxwell and the Yellow Jackets, he showed enough promise for fans to be excited about what was coming in 2021.

During the 2021 season, Maxwell made 24 appearances and led the team with a 3.09 ERA. He held his opponents to a .185 average and was usually solid in relief for Georgia Tech. This had placed expectations on him heading into the season.

However, the 2022 season did not go how Maxwell wanted. His ERA rose to 5.26 and his opponent's batting average rose to .230. He was walking a lot of batters and did not seem to have control. His stuff was still intriguing, but he had clearly regressed.

Maxwell did save his best performance for his last game of the season against number one Tennessee though. Going up against the number one team in the country and their offense, he struck out 11 batters in six innings and gave the Yellow Jackets a chance to pull off the huge upset.

There is plenty of coaching and development to do with Maxwell, but he could be a high-upside player that comes out of this draft.

