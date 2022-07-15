Georgia Tech Baseball Lands 2024 Pitcher Bo Walker

Most of the focus surrounding Georgia Tech Baseball is on the upcoming MLB Draft and the prospects that Georgia Tech has. However, the Yellow Jackets baseball staff is still busy trying to find talented prospects for the future and they got a commitment from a talented in-state 2024 prospect this week.

Bo Walker is a 6-2 175 LBS pitcher that plays at Starrs Mill High School in Georgia. He is a right-hander that has gotten better and looks to be a key piece of the future for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech had one of the worst pitching staffs in the ACC last season and if the team wants to finally make a run at getting out of an NCAA Tournament regional, they are going to have to improve in that area. Walker has the talent to see the field sooner rather than later.

Walker is not the first pitcher to be committed to the Yellow Jackets for 2024. A few weeks ago, Georgia Tech landed Jackson Blakely, from Upson Lee High School. Walker and Blakely will be two great additions for the future.

