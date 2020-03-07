Live Gameday Blog/Thread: Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Game 2

Pregame:

GT:

Luke Waddell ss

Michael Guldberg lf

Colin Hall cf

Drew Compton 1b

Baron Radcliff rf

Stephen Reid dh

Jackson Webb 3b

Jadyn Jackson 2b

Cameron Turley c

Cort Roedig p

Georgia Tech kicked off ACC play with a thrilling win after Jadyn Jackson hit the walkoff RBI to push the Yellow Jackets past the Hokies in Game 1. The Jackets held Virginia Tech to just five hits last night. Carson Taylor and Tanner Thomas both had RBI singles for the Hokies. Georgia Tech's Jonathan Hughes pitched a career-high 7.0 inning and punched a career-high 9 strikeouts.

Today marks Game 2 of the weekend series.

T1:

Biddison walked

Cross singles to second base

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_