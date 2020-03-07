Live Gameday Blog/Thread: Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Game 2
Ashley Barnett
Pregame:
GT:
Luke Waddell ss
Michael Guldberg lf
Colin Hall cf
Drew Compton 1b
Baron Radcliff rf
Stephen Reid dh
Jackson Webb 3b
Jadyn Jackson 2b
Cameron Turley c
Cort Roedig p
Georgia Tech kicked off ACC play with a thrilling win after Jadyn Jackson hit the walkoff RBI to push the Yellow Jackets past the Hokies in Game 1. The Jackets held Virginia Tech to just five hits last night. Carson Taylor and Tanner Thomas both had RBI singles for the Hokies. Georgia Tech's Jonathan Hughes pitched a career-high 7.0 inning and punched a career-high 9 strikeouts.
Today marks Game 2 of the weekend series.
T1:
Biddison walked
Cross singles to second base
