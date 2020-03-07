Jackets snap Hokies' Win Streak

Game Recap: 3/6/2020

Georgia Tech came in swinging to open ACC play. Freshmen Jadyn Jackson came in to pinch hit in the eighth but would later soar the Yellow Jackets past the Hokies 4-3 with the walkoff RBI single.

Virginia Tech was on an impressive seven-game win streak entering the game. Through eight innings, Jackets were 1-10 with leaving runners in scoring position and stranded 12 men.

The Hokies would utilize on opportune moments in the fourth after a hit by pitch and passed ball put runners on base. Tanner Thomas would later hit the two-out RBI single to put Virginia Tech on the board first. Shortly after, an E-2 throwing error on Jake Holland allowed another run for the Hokies to give them the 2-0 lead.

Bottom of the fourth, Stephen Reid hammered the ball over the fence for a one-run homer cutting the Hokies lead by 1. Yellow Jackets would end the inning by leaving two runners on base.

After leaving runners stranded in the first, third, fourth, sixth and eighth, Georgia Tech rallied in the ninth. With bases loaded and no outs, Baron Radcliff singled to right field for the game-tying two-run RBI single. Jackson eventually entered with a two-out, bases-loaded situation. The pressure wouldn't get to Jackson as he hit the ball into right field for the walkoff RBI.

Jackets pitching helped keep them in the game. RHP Jonathan Hughes pitched a career-high 7.0 innings and threw a career-high nine strikeouts. Freshman LHP Dalton Smith came to the mound in the ninth. Smith pitched a no-hit inning and struck out two.

What's Next:

Game 2 of the series will be held on Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

