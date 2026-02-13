LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Bowling Green Baseball, Game One Score

Top of the 1st

McKee pitches an easy 1-2-3 inning and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom of the 1st

Yellow Jackets offense goes down 1-2-3 to keep the score 0-0 heading to the 2nd.

Top of the 2nd

Bowling Green got a leadoff single, but a double play put the Yellow Jackets back in advantage. BGU got another single, but a ground out ended the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd.

Bottom of the 2nd

Lackey singled, but no runs for the Yellow Jackets. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd.

Top of the 3rd

Georgia Tech baseball enters 2026 with its highest expectations in decades. A preseason consensus Top-5 team for the first time since 2003, the reigning 2025 ACC Regular Season Champion Yellow Jackets are out for more hardware in 2026. They begin that journey today with their opening series of the season against Bowling Green.

For the first time since 1994, Georgia Tech is under new leadership as James Ramsey became the 13th head coach in program history, following the retirement of the ninth winningest coach in NCAA history, the Hall of Famer, Danny Hall.

GT will take on Bowling Green for the first time since 2014. Tech leads the all-time series 4-3 and has won three straight.

The Jackets have been very successful in recent years on Opening Weekend, sweeping the opening series in each of the last four seasons – since 2022.

Be sure to stay tuned in right here for the latest updates and highlights from today's game!

Here is the starting lineup for today's game:

1. 2B Jarren Advincula

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 1B Kent Schmidt

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. C Vahn Lackey

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. DH Will Baker

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. SS Carson Kerce

Tate McKee is one the mound today for Georgia Tech.

More Georgia Tech Baseball News: