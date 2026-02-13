All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Bowling Green Baseball, Game One Score

Can Georgia Tech begin their season 1-0 today when they face Bowling Green at home?
Jackson Caudell|
May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets catcher Vahn Lackey (25) reacts after stealing second base during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets catcher Vahn Lackey (25) reacts after stealing second base during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Top of the 1st

McKee pitches an easy 1-2-3 inning and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the inning.

Bottom of the 1st

Yellow Jackets offense goes down 1-2-3 to keep the score 0-0 heading to the 2nd.

Top of the 2nd

Bowling Green got a leadoff single, but a double play put the Yellow Jackets back in advantage. BGU got another single, but a ground out ended the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd.

Bottom of the 2nd

Lackey singled, but no runs for the Yellow Jackets. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd.

Top of the 3rd

Georgia Tech baseball enters 2026 with its highest expectations in decades. A preseason consensus Top-5 team for the first time since 2003, the reigning 2025 ACC Regular Season Champion Yellow Jackets are out for more hardware in 2026. They begin that journey today with their opening series of the season against Bowling Green.

For the first time since 1994, Georgia Tech is under new leadership as James Ramsey became the 13th head coach in program history, following the retirement of the ninth winningest coach in NCAA history, the Hall of Famer, Danny Hall.

GT will take on Bowling Green for the first time since 2014. Tech leads the all-time series 4-3 and has won three straight.

The Jackets have been very successful in recent years on Opening Weekend, sweeping the opening series in each of the last four seasons – since 2022.

Be sure to stay tuned in right here for the latest updates and highlights from today's game!

Here is the starting lineup for today's game:

1. 2B Jarren Advincula

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 1B Kent Schmidt

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. C Vahn Lackey

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. DH Will Baker

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. SS Carson Kerce

Tate McKee is one the mound today for Georgia Tech.

More Georgia Tech Baseball News:

Published | Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Share on XFollow jacksoncaudell
Home/Baseball