Three Biggest Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 11-5 Game One Win Over Bowling Green

The James Ramsey era is off to a good start.

While not perfect, Georgia Tech is walking away from today 1-0 and a win over Bowling Green. Here are the key takeaways from today's win.

1. Caleb Daniel has a monster day

If you want evidence for how good Georgia Tech's lineup is, Caleb Daniel (the No. 8 hitter in the lineup) racked up three hits, two home runs, and six RBIs in this game and was the best player in a lineup that includes potential top draft picks Drew Burress, Vahn Lackey and Alex Hernandez.

While just one game, Georgia Tech's offense is going to be just that more dangerous if they are going to get similar production from Daniel.

2. McKee starts well, pitching has a few hiccups

Tate McKee got the win today for Georgia Tech and finished the day by only giving up three hits, one run, and striking out six batters in five innings. It was a solid start for Georgia Tech's top pitcher and something to build off of going forward.

The rest of the pitching had its moments, but was not as solid, as the Yellow Jackets gave up four runs over the final four innings.

Tennessee transfer Dylan Loy was the first pitcher out of the pen today for the Yellow Jackets and he went 1.1 IP, striking out two batters and not giving up a run. Freshman pitcher Charlie Willcox took over for Loy and proceeded to give up five hits, three runs, and two walks. Even in the ninth inning, freshman Jamie Vicens walked two batters and Bowl Green was in position to add more runs late.

Georgia Tech was never in any danger of losing this game, but better play from their bullpen is going to be need if this team wants to reach its highest goals this season.

3. Ramsey era starts 1-0

This has been one of the most anticipated seasons in Georgia Tech baseball history (as evidenced by the record attendance today) and with that can come pressure. You never know what can happen in college baseball, especally in a head coach's first game, but today went really well for Ramsey.

It was not a dominant game from start to finish, but the offense scored double-digit runs and the starting pitching was excellent. There will be plenty of time to correct things and get this team playing to its fullest potential.

