Update To Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Series

Due to field damage suffered at SunTrust Park following the conclusion of the Big Air ski event, the 18th annual Farmview Market Spring Classic previous scheduled there against the Georgia Bulldogs as part of the weekend series against them has been moved.

The game will now be played at Coolray Field, home of the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers. In addition, the neutral site game will now be played on Sunday, March 1st as opposed to Saturday, February 29th. The home segment of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is now slated for Saturday.

Tickets already purchased for SunTrust Park will be honored at Coolray Field.

Updated Schedule vs. Georgia:

Friday, February 28th at 5pm - Athens, GA

Saturday, February 29th at 2pm - Russ Chandler Stadium in

Sunday, March 1st at 2pm - Coolray Field in Gwinnett, GA

For 2020, the program is going with the theme of "It Starts At Home", What this means is that they are going to continue to put an emphasis on winning at Russ Chandler Stadium (26-11 in 2019), and that they need fans in the stands to give the Yellow Jackets the home field advantage that they had in 2019. Tech is also focusing on repeating as "State Champs", meaning once again beat Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State, Mercer and Georgia.

