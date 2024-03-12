2024 Georgia Tech Target Daquan Davis And 2024 Georgia Tech Signee Jaedan Mustaf Battle In OTE Finals
2024 Georgia Tech targe Daquan Davis and 2024 Georgia Tech signee Jaedan Mustaf had quite a duel in Game 2 at the OTE Finals.
RWE held a 1-0 lead and controlled the game through the first three quarters. Davis was sensational all night for RWE. Davis was probing all game and got to his spots with ease. He had 20 first-half points. He scored a season-high 37 points on 9-15 shooting in Game 2 and did all he could to lead his team to victory. He also added seven assists and four rebounds. Davis can score anywhere on the court and is a special guard who scores at all three levels and also distributes the ball with some of the best of them.
The fourth quarter was a different story asMustaf took over. He hit big buckets throughout the quarter, especially in crunch time. Mustaf continued to attack the lane and put pressure on the defense.
“We can’t go down 2-0. That is what the mindset was. I feel like me being the point guard and me being the leader on the team, I had to step up,” said Mustaf. “I let the game come to me. If we are struggling early, I know how to get to the rim, make plays for my teammates, and get them good shots and get them going. The 4th quarter is when I feel like I have to be at my best. Just do whatever it takes to win. Be a dawg.”
He did that, including hitting a crucial bucket with three defenders in the area after getting past the initial wave of the defense. Mustaf used his body to get separation and finish through contact. He finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
“I know if I keep going to the basket and keep attacking we are going to get in the bonus and I am going to knock my free throws down. At the end of the game, I knew I had to get to the rim."
City Reapers took Game 2 85-82 to even things up in a critical game. Mustaf looks ahead to Game 3 on Thursday and what his team needs to do to win.
“We have to get game 3. You don’t want to go down 2-1. If you go up 2-1, it is a great feeling. Game 3 the message to our team is to keep fighting. Bring all the effort. In game 1 we felt like we lacked effort in some areas. We feel like in game 2 we had to bring all the effort, and the same thing in game 3,” said Mustaf.
In terms of the 1 on 1 matchup, it was a joy to watch. Davis was tough to contain all game and started drawing double-teams in the fourth. He continues to play at a high level at the right time and is proving he is one of the most polished players in the country. When Mustaf is aggressive and attacking downhill, he is a problem. He is also an elite facilitator and is great at letting the game come to him. The fourth quarter was just a sample of how good he can be.
Here is what Mustaf had to say going against Davis:
“Daquan is my guy. It’s amazing playing Daquan. I know he is a dawg too. A lot of times I play against guys, and a guy may lay down and just let me win the matchup. With Quan, that is never going to happen. We are great friends off the court, but on the court, it’s like we don’t know each other,”
These two could potentially become teammates in the future especially after Davis announced his top two teams are Florida State and Georgia Tech, and a decision looms on March 24th. Imagine the Yellow Jackets with this prolific backcourt in the ACC.
“I am very excited. I mean you saw what Daquan did today. What, he had like 34 points? He was on fire. Being able to play with guys like that, you know you have dawgs with you, and people that can score. People that can make reads and things like that. It would be a blessing to play with Quan,” said Mustaf.
Head coach Damon Stoudamire continues to make an impact on the burgeoning talent throughout the country who want to come play for him.
“I feel like there is no better person for me to learn from. He’s been through it all: college, pros, first-round pick, rookie of the year. All of that. He was the star of the franchise. There is not anything I can learn from anyone else that I can’t get from him. I am excited to get to work with him," said Mustaf.
His pedigree speaks volumes and the Yellow Jackets are on the rise. Georgia Tech has put a lot of people on notice, especially with the upset of regular season ACC champion North Carolina Tar Heels.
“It’s amazing. I was at the UNC game. I couldn’t make the Duke game. The crowd was just crazy. Those are just the atmospheres you want to be in. You can tell Georgia Tech basketball is back on the way up by beating teams like that. They also beat Clemson on the road, beat Syracuse, beat Wake Forest and they hadn’t lost all year long at home. Big wins like that just make me excited. Also, Darrion Sutton of RWE, I am excited to play with him as well. I can’t wait for it.”