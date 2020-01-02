Jose Alvarado Not Making Any Excuses For 6-7 Start

There are plenty of factors that play into the fact that the Georgia Tech men's basketball team is currently sitting under .500 on the season through 13 games. They are shooting 63.1% at the line & 27.2% from beyond the arc, averaging over 17 turnovers a game, and were short two crucial players throughout most of try 2019 portion of the schedule.

Despite the early struggles from the Yellow Jackets, Jose Alvarado is not about to make any excuses. "That's not who we really are," the junior point guard from Brooklyn said. "We just need to play Georgia Tech basketball and play to the best of our abilities."

Head coach Josh Pastner has called Alvarado "the best player on the team" on multiple occasions, but even he is not immune speed bumps. Last season, he led the team in scoring (12.5 PPG), assists (106), steals (56), made field goals (132) and made threes (44). So far in 6 games played this season for him, he is shooting just 29.4% from the field (15-51) and 18.5% from long distance (5-27). No one is more disappointed than him.

"I'm not playing as well as I want to play," he said. "I can't sit here and just play the soft part of me, I gotta be tough. I gotta man up, step up and be the guard I'm supposed to be."

Alvarado hopes to get himself and the rest of the team back on track this Saturday at the Dean Dome against North Carolina. While freshman phenom Cole Anthony will not be suiting up for the Tar Heels due to recovery from surgery, he knows how good they still are.

"Hey, it's North Carolina," he quipped. "It's not just one person, they're a good team. We're gonna approach it if Cole Anthony was playing."

