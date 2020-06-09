All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Coach Josh Pastner Talks Mandatory Day Off on Election Day

Ashley Barnett

It was announced last week that nine Georgia Tech teams, including men and women's basketball, would take a mandatory day off on November 3, 2020 to allow their players to vote on Election Day. 

The decision comes in the wake of a national outrage surrounding the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a Minneapolis, Minn. police officer. Nationwide protests have occurred to fight against police brutality and racial injustice. 

Malachi Rice, a senior guard on the Yellow Jackets' men's basketball team, was the first to bring idea to coach Eric Reveno and coach Josh Pastner's attention.

"We had a team meeting via Microsoft Teams, which was very inspirational and very powerful," said Tech's head basketball coach Pastner. "One of the things that came out of that meeting was Malachi Rice had mentioned to coach Eric Reveno about using November 3rd as an opportunity to vote, and kind of having a day off on that."

In years past, Election Day would be a normal day for college athletics. Teams practiced, student-athletes lifted weights and attended class. The day would be so busy, student-athletes wouldn't have the opportunity to vote. 

Elsewhere, the nine basketball coaches of the America East Conference, have also pledged a mandatory day off on November 3rd. Pastner is hopeful the move, which has been slated as #NoVoteNoPlay on Twitter, can spread across other conferences as well.  

"We tried to set the initiative that was led by Malachi Rice's thought," Pastner said. "Then coach Rev kind of took it to another level about trying to see if we could get Georgia Tech athletics to take the day off on November 3rd and then hopefully it spreads out, and maybe the NCAA at some point."

For Pastner, the ability to take action has been the turning wheel and inspiration for him. 

"Coach Reveno has done a great job with getting that message out to everybody," said Pastner. "Meaning different coaches, different coaches in the industry and things like that, and it just took off. He deserves a ton of credit on that. I brought it to the ACC coaches the next day (last Wednesday) and they were all on board and thought that it was a great idea. Paul Brazeau was even going to bring it to the NCAA as well... and continue to move it forward."

Pastner stated another goal for the movement is that the entire ACC give all students the day off to vote. 

One of the first steps going into action is making sure student-athletes are registered to vote.

"We're going to do our part in conjunction and leading by Mr. (Todd) Stansbury to make sure that all of our young men and all of our student-athletes are registered to vote," said Pastner. "Then they have the right to exercise the right to vote."

With the support of other Georgia Tech athletic coaches taking the pledge as well, the movement is able to carry heavy weight.  

"Coach (Geoff) Collins, (Nell) Fortner, were obviously on board," said Pastner. "Coach Fortner is awesome, she's amazing. What an incredible human being. She was first on board on it. I want to give an amazing shout out to coach Collins. He obviously got behind the initiative to take off on November 3rd. That's not easy to do. They're playing Duke that Saturday. Taking a Tuesday off, and not practicing for a game day on Saturday, coach Collins deserves so much praise and recognition on that."

Related Articles:

Geoff Collins Expresses Latest Happenings Are "A Humanity Issue"

Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins and Others Latest to Speak Out on Racial Injustice

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Strength of Schedule Rankings

Where do the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fall in CBS Sports' ACC Strength of Schedule Rankings?

Ashley Barnett

Three-Star OL Eli Richey Commits to Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets now have 14 hard commits in their 2021 recruiting class after landing offensive lineman Eli Richey

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Teams Encouraging Student-Athletes to Vote

Nine Georgia Tech teams have pledged to take Election Day off to encourage and allow student-athletes to vote

Ashley Barnett

GT Recruiting: Keeping Atlanta Players Home: Creekside High School

Atlanta has been one of the most heavily recruited cities in the past several years. For Georgia Tech, resurrecting the program begins right at home, and the SouthSide will be a big part of that resurrection.

Brian Smith

Geoff Collins Expresses Latest Happenings Are "A Humanity Issue"

Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins continues to take a stand against police brutality and racism by addressing the social issues with his team. He says there's been many "sleepless nights" and that the recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are part of a "humanity issue"

Ashley Barnett

Three Yellow Jackets Named Baseball Freshman All-Americans

Drew Compton, Stephen Reid and Dalton Smith mark Tech’s most freshman all-Americans since 1992

Georgia Tech PR

Georgia Tech DE Kelton Dawson Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech RS junior defensive end Kelton Dawson has entered the transfer portal. The defensive lineman appeared in 11 games and totaled 26 tackles, 3 TFL, one forced fumble and one sack for the Yellow Jackets in 2019.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Head Football Coach Geoff Collins Leads by Example

For Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins, using his platform to voice dismay to George Floyd's death and racism across America, was a stepping stone for other coaches to follow suit.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins and Others Latest to Speak Out on Racial Injustice

Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury address publicly racial injustice and police brutality in America

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury Views Reopening as an "Opportunity" and "Responsibility"

Georgia Tech plans to begin Phase I of reopening facilities to student-athletes on June 15. For director of athletics, Todd Stansbury, it is an "opportunity" and "responsibility" for the institute to set a guidance on how to return students safely back to campus.

Ashley Barnett