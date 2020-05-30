All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins and Others Latest to Speak Out on Racial Injustice

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury, as well as head football coach Geoff Collins and running backs coach Tashard Choice, have taken a stand for justice in the fight against racism and police brutality. They are one of the first coaches and athletic director from a Power 5 conference school to publicly voice their concerns.

In a series of tweets Friday night, Stansbury addressed the killing of George Floyd, who's recent death by the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has sparked outrage across the nation. 

“In our nation, someone’s skin color should not & CANNOT determine what their life is worth," Stansbury wrote in a tweet. "Let’s unite to do better. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd".

Stansbury's tweet came shortly after Collins expressed his own feelings of concerns via social media towards the injustice of Floyd. 

"Some of the most meaningful moments in my life were spent Standing w/ Players & Coaches I Love & Respect regardless of Race, Color or Creed," Collins wrote. 

Both Collins' and Stansbury's tweets were published before violent protests broke out in multiple areas of Atlanta Friday night. Several businesses and stores, including Targets and the College Football Hall of Fame, were looted and vandalized overnight. 

Following tweets joining in agreement with Collins and others, Choice turned to twitter to voice his dismay towards the violence that took place in "The City Too Busy To Hate". 

"Don’t tear down something that made so many people to be strong," Choice wrote.

The statements made by Stansbury, Collins and Choice, who typically refrain from tweeting outside Tech and its' athletics, were a significant stand towards fighting injustice. 

