Gallery: Georgia Tech 86, Wake Forest 79

Georgia Tech traveled to Winston-Salem on Wednesday to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and defeated them 86-79 in the process. Below are select photographs from the contest. All credit to Jeremy Brevard of USA TODAY Sports.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp