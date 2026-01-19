Georgia Tech Rises 20 Spots In The Latest Basketball Net Rankings

The Yellow Jackets had an up and down week after being blown out by Pittsburgh 89-66 on Wednesday night. It was a tough performance and one of their worst defensive games of the season. They had no answers and couldn’t get stops as the Panthers ended a three game losing streak.

However the Yellow Jackets rebounded on the road against one of the best teams in the conference, NC State. Georgia Tech got hit early and was down in the game. They responded and took the first punch on the chin and got back into the game and trailed 35-34. In the first half, true freshman Akai Fleming carried the scoring load in the first half with 11 points. Then Kowacie Reeves got it going offensively and played at a high level scoring 17 of his 21 points in the second half. The Yellow Jackets scored 44 second half points and couldn’t be stopped shooting 58% from the field. Despite some of the free throw struggles, Georgia Tech closed the game with its defense, rebounding, and intensity. Lamar Washington had a late steal that all but sealed it for the Yellow Jackets.

“One win can change your season. I do know that. We can build on this. It was good to see. And we didn't make the free throws, but we got the stops. So before we couldn't get the stops and we made the free throws, so what difference did it make? I think that was the biggest thing tonight. We had a collective effort, you know, it was five guys connected and playing as one on both ends of the floor. I think that's what I take away from this win because it's been a tough, you know, 48 72 hours for everybody. We did a lot of I won't call it soul searching because it gets clichéish and all that, man, but we just wasn't happy with what happened. To come back today and beat a really good NC State team at their place, um, I think it shows a lot of character those guys down there in that room,” said Stoudamire.

Where Did Georgia Tech rise to?

Georgia Tech has rosen from 167 to 141 in the updated Net Rankings in college basketball. Some may overlook this or not pay it any attention, but it is massive for the Yellow Jackets who picked up its first Quad 1 win of the season over the Wolfpack. The good thing for the Yellow Jackets is that they will have several opportunities to pick up more especially over the next three games. The Yellow Jackets will be at home on Saturday vs Clemson. Then play Virginia Tech and North Carolina. Two of those three teams are ranked in the AP Top 25. AP wins are also at stake for the Ramblin Wreck. Everything is still on the table for Georgia Tech despite a 1-4 start to ACC play. It will be important for Georgia Tech to handle business over the next three games if they want a chance of making the NCAA tournament. Saturday will reveal a lot when they host Clemson at home.

