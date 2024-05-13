Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Finishes 12th in ESPN's Final Recruiting Rankings
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Coach Nell Fortner has been hard at work on the recruiting trail and it showed when ESPN updated their top 25 recruiting class rankings.
In the updated rankings today, ESPN rated the Yellow Jackets class as the 12th best in the country and the third best in the ACC, ranking behind only Louisville (6th overall) and Duke (7th overall). Georgia Tech has some headliners in this class, including Danielle Carnegie, who is a top 30 player in the country according to ESPN.
Here is what analyst Shane Liflin had to say about the Yellow Jackets class:
Highest-ranked commit: G Danielle Carnegie (No. 29)
"Coach Nell Fortner brings in a trio of complementary perimeter players to add to the roster next year.
Carnegie is a scoring guard who can score in a variety of ways. She is crafty off the bounce and can create her own shot in small space. She is a creative finisher at the rim as well.
No. 49 Chazadi Wright is a small, but feisty point guard. She pressures the ball well defensively and reads the floor well. She has proven over the summer to be a player who will take and make big shots.
No. 82 Tianna Thompson is a skilled guard who excels in catch and shoot situations and improved her ability to create her own shot."
After missing the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons, Georgia Tech could be in for a resurgence starting next season. Landing Carnegie was a huge deal for Fortner and the program and this class could have them contending for ACC Championships and NCAA Tournament bids in the near future.