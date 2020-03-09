All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech's Evan Cole Enters Transfer Portal

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech forward Evan Cole put his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. 

The news comes just three days after the Yellow Jackets wrapped up the 2019-20 season with a win at Clemson. Cole is set to graduate in May and will have one year of eligibility remaining. 

Listed at 6-foot-10 and 226 pounds, the past two seasons Cole has primarily been the reserve big man. His sophomore year, Cole missed seven games due to a sprained left ankle suffered in Game 2 of the season. Off the bench returning from the injury, Cole saw career bests of 11 points against Kennesaw State followed by 16 points against USC Upstate. In his 12 appearances in 2018-19, Cole averaged 5.53 ppg and was 25-of-47 from the floor. 

In 2019-20 as a junior, Cole saw more playing time and appeared in 27 games. He was a boost for Georgia Tech when forward James Banks entered foul trouble against Wake Forest. Cole shot for nine points and had seven rebounds on the night. He averaged 4.2 ppg and hit .471 from the field. 

A strong component in the Jackets' rotation, the emergence of developing forward Moses Wright had affected his role. Two potential replacements for Cole are forward David Didenko or three-star incoming freshman power forward Jordan Meka.

