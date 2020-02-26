All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Holds Off Clemson

Matthew McGavic

In a game that had critical ramifications in the ACC standings for both teams involved, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets held off the Clemson Tigers just long enough to emerge on the right side of a 68-59 victory late Tuesday night.

The victory moves the Jackets back to .500 on the season at 14-14, with both Clemson and Georgia Tech moving to 8-9 in conference play. Tech sits at 9th place in the ACC standings, just trailing Clemson due to the Tigers' overall 14-13 record. Clinching at least 9th or better will get them off of the opening day of ACC Tournament in Greensboro and an additional day's rest.

The Ramblin' Wreck backcourt had another spectacular night, with junior point guard Jose Alvarado dropping a team high 19 points and 3 three-pointers. Sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe had a chance to demonstrate his ball-handling skills, as he chipped in with 14 points and a career high 8 assists.

The game was noted by its competitiveness, as neither Clemson or Georgia Tech took a lead of more than 5 points until the closing minutes of the first half. When one team attempted to mount a run, the other responded immediately. It was not until a 12-2 run by Tech midway through the second half that they were able to put some distance between themselves and Clemson. In fact, other than a 7-2 by the Tigers right out of halftime to tie the game, Georgia Tech lead for the entire second half.

Despite allowing Clemson's Aamir Sims to drop a game high 26 points and turning the ball over 17 times themselves, the Jackets did just enough to keep the Tigers at bay. They shot 47.3 from the field to Clemson's 41.4%, out-rebounded them 35-31, and hit the same amount of free throws on one less attempt.

The biggest difference came from the three-point range. Clemson came into this game shooting a lights-out 50% from three in their last 3 games. Against the Jackets, they shot a measly 2-20 while Tech went 7-16.

Next up for the Jackets, they will continue their three game home stretch with a game against the Miami Hurricanes. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, February 29th at 8:00pm EST.

