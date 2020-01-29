All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Handles Morehouse

Georgia Tech PR

THE FLATS – A combined 18-2 run over the 4:30 across the halftime break pushed the lead to 31 as Georgia Tech men’s basketball defeated Morehouse handily, 82-54, on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (10-11) were led by a well-balanced, 45-percent offensive effort that included 29 points off turnovers and 32 bench points, while the Maroon Tigers (9-9) shot 38-percent from the field, including a 5-for-15 mark from downtown.

Leading Tech on the day was James Banks III, who finished one rebounds shy of a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds (in addition to four blocks). Moses Wright also finished with double figures at 11 points, while Evan Cole led way off the bench with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Morehouse was led by Michael Olmert, who finished with nine points and four rebounds on the night.

Georgia Tech returns to ACC action next as it beads to South Bend, Ind. to play Notre Dame on Feb. 1. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. and will be broadcast live on RSN.

