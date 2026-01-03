Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech 65-53 Win Over Boston College In Home Opener

Georgia Tech gets its first win in conference play over Boston College in a 65-53 win. The Yellow Jackets finished the game, making six of their last eight field goals and slowing down the Eagles. Georgia Tech now has its 10th win of the season and will have a big game coming up on Tuesday night against Syracuse. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the home win for Georgia Tech.

1. Lamar Washington closes out the game for Georgia Tech

He hit three consecutive buckets to give the Yellow Jackets a 60-49 advantage in the game. He looked like an experienced player and came up big for Georgia Tech when the game was up for grabs. Washington finished with 15 second-half points and was a point of emphasis on the offensive end for Georgia Tech. His clutch three late in the game was massive and gave the Yellow Jackets much-needed breathing room. Washington also finished with 12 rebounds and five assists. He has been the best player the Yellow Jackets have gotten out of the portal in 2025 and is paying dividends, especially in ACC play.

2. Georgia Tech defense locks up

What a performance on the defensive end for the Yellow Jackets, who locked up Boston College at home. Georgia Tech forced Boston College to shoot 18-66 from the field and only made four three pointers in the game. Georgia Tech forced 10 turnovers and made it daunting for Boston College to get easy shots at the rim or dominate the paint. Their ability to swarm around the BC players it made it tough to be able to get quality shots. Georgia Tech head basketball coach Damon Stoudamire has been talking about the defense all season, and we saw a glimpse of it Saturday. It is a good sign, especially with conference play here, and some games may be tough to score. The Yellow Jackets proved they can win with their defense and use it to set up their transition offense.

3. The Yellow Jackets transition offense was stellar

Throughout the game, Georgia Tech was aggressive and continued to push the pace and the tempo. It led to easy points. When they trailed 48-42, Georgia Tech went on an 8-2 run fueled by their defense and transition buckets to get back in the game and take full control. The Yellow Jackets have a 23-0 advantage over Boston College in fast-break points. Their ability to push the ball in transition and find easy buckets was big for the team when they struggled from the field. Their defense fueled their offense, and Georgia Tech scored 11 points off turnovers. It is a positive sign that Georgia Tech can win games when they aren’t shooting the ball particularly well. That speaks a lot to how the team is changing and moving in the right direction.

4. Cole Kirouac provides valuable minutes for the Yellow Jackets off the bench.

Georgia Tech didn’t have Mouhamed Sylla for the game against Boston College. Georgia Tech also lost Peyton Marshall who was grasping at his knee and went down in the second half of the game grasping at his knee. That gave Cole Kirouac more minutes on the floor, and he made the hustle plays and key plays down the stretch. Kirouac ignited the team with a poster slam over two people, which got the team going. He finished with a +10 when he was on the floor. Kirouac had two points, six rebounds, and two assists. His development remains key as Georgia Tech has been dealing with some injuries.

5. Georgia Tech dominates the glass

The Yellow Jackets were superb on the glass and finished +15 on the glass in total rebounds. Even more impressive was their defensive rebound advantage, which was 38-20. In closing the game out late, Georgia Tech was excellent on the boards and secured the paint after misses. While Boston College had 13 second-chance points, it was shut down in the final five minutes as the Yellow Jackets pulled away. It was a full effort from the team, from the guards, to the forwards, to the centers. They all bought in and cleaned the glass and shut down the paint.



