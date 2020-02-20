All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 86-79 Win Over Wake Forest

Matthew McGavic

Opening Statement:
"I want to give a lot of credit to Wake Forest. I think they're a really good basketball team. They've been snake bitten just like we have they've lost some close games. I think they are way better than their record. I think is one of the best coaches and as good of a coach he is he's an even better person. They got snake bitten by losing (John) Collins early just like we got snake bitten losing (Josh) Okogie. When you're trying to fight, scrap, claw to move your way up if you're not prepared for that that's hard to overcome. I want to give a great shoutout to and his staff and their program. I just think they're a high level program."

Playing on a small rotation:
"James (Banks III) and Moses (Wright) both had 4 fouls, Michael Devoe had 4 fouls, Jordan Usher had 4 fouls. James fouls out and Evan (Cole) came in and did a great job. Evan really stepped up, he was tough, he was tough minded. Jordan Usher was really tough minded late in the game."

On guard play of Michael Devoe and Jose Alvarado:
"To win college basketball games it's all about guard play. Everything is about guard play in college basketball. It's Michael Devoe, Jose Alvarado and Bubba Parham. If 2 of the 3 play exceptionally well we have a chance to win. If all 3 play well we have a great chance to win. If 1 of the 3 play well or none of the three play well just count it a loss. You don't need to attend the game, you don't need to write an article. It's going to be an automatic L. It's a guards game, it's not the X's & O's its all the Jimmys and Joes. Today the Jimmys and Joes made plays and put the ball in the basket."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gallery: Georgia Tech 86, Wake Forest 79

All credit to Jeremy Brevard of USA TODAY Sports.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Holds Off Wake Forest In Winston-Salem

Georgia Tech overcomes early foul trouble with clutch free throw shooting & stellar guard play to escape Winston-Salem with a victory over Wake Forest.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Demon Deacons | Game 26

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 26 vs. Wake Forest.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Rallies In Ninth Over Georgia Southern

Yellow Jackets score two in the ninth to snatch victory in Statesboro

Georgia Tech PR

Tale of The Tape: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

After a weekend off, Georgia Tech is set to face Wake Forest in Winston-Salem. Here's how they stack up against the Demon Deacons.

Matthew McGavic

Pastner On The 1 Time Transfer Rule: "I'm All For It"

Georgia Tech men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner joins the Big Ten and ACC in support of the proposed One Time Transfer rule.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Wake Forest

Georgia Tech seeks to get to .500 in the 2019 season for the first time since January 11th vs. Boston College.

Matthew McGavic

ACC Supports One Time Transfer Rule

The Atlantic Coast Conference came out in support of the Big Ten's proposal for a one-time transfer rule yesterday.

Matthew McGavic

GT Baseball Week 1 Rankings Roundup

Here's how Georgia Tech Baseball's poll rankings were effected after week 1 of the 2020 college baseball season.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Ranked 55th In 2020 Preseason ESPN FPI

In the first round of FPI rankings for the 2020 season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets find themselves coming in at the 55th spot.

Matthew McGavic