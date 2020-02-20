What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 86-79 Win Over Wake Forest

Opening Statement:

"I want to give a lot of credit to Wake Forest. I think they're a really good basketball team. They've been snake bitten just like we have they've lost some close games. I think they are way better than their record. I think is one of the best coaches and as good of a coach he is he's an even better person. They got snake bitten by losing (John) Collins early just like we got snake bitten losing (Josh) Okogie. When you're trying to fight, scrap, claw to move your way up if you're not prepared for that that's hard to overcome. I want to give a great shoutout to and his staff and their program. I just think they're a high level program."



Playing on a small rotation:

"James (Banks III) and Moses (Wright) both had 4 fouls, Michael Devoe had 4 fouls, Jordan Usher had 4 fouls. James fouls out and Evan (Cole) came in and did a great job. Evan really stepped up, he was tough, he was tough minded. Jordan Usher was really tough minded late in the game."



On guard play of Michael Devoe and Jose Alvarado:

"To win college basketball games it's all about guard play. Everything is about guard play in college basketball. It's Michael Devoe, Jose Alvarado and Bubba Parham. If 2 of the 3 play exceptionally well we have a chance to win. If all 3 play well we have a great chance to win. If 1 of the 3 play well or none of the three play well just count it a loss. You don't need to attend the game, you don't need to write an article. It's going to be an automatic L. It's a guards game, it's not the X's & O's its all the Jimmys and Joes. Today the Jimmys and Joes made plays and put the ball in the basket."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp