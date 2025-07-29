Subtle Signs Point to Georgia Tech as a Possible Front-Runner for Kayden Allen
One of the best pure scores in the class of 2026, Kayden Allen included the Yellow Jackets in his top schools, which was reported by Travis Branham of 247 Sports via X. Other schools included are Mississippi State, Ole Miss, California, UCF, Florida State, and Cincinnati.
Where does Georgia Tech Stand?
Originally a Georgia kid who played his freshman year in the metro Atlanta area at Grayson High School, it's no surprise that Coach Damon Stoudamire and staff have already laid a foundation with the class of one of 2026's best scorers. Kayden told 247 Sports that he has the best relationship with the Yellow Jackets' head coach.
"Coach Damon Stoudamire, I probably have the best relationship with him, head coach-wise. It’s always been a dream to play at home and stuff like that. And then, Coach Pershin (Williams), we always stay in touch. I’ve been on campus about three times, been to games, been to a practice, been able to see film, and been able to see all the stuff behind the scenes. And I enjoyed it,” said Allen.
If Coach Stoudamire can get Allen to fully commit to the Tech program, which has shown promise, it will be a big win moving forward, but it will ultimately come down to what system fits the best for the right-hander. Coach Stoudamire and Coach Boyle have similar offensive systems; both run a lot of motion in their offenses, giving guards a lot of room to be creative in a fast-paced pro-style offense.
Allen has been a national name since taking the grassroots basketball world by storm as a freshman at Peach Jam, where he was the leading scorer for E15, earning him the MVP of Peach Jam with his AAU team, the Georgia Stars. Since that point, the 6'6 Georgia native hasn't stopped being anything shy of spectacular. In the same off-season, Allen transferred to the nation's most prestigious basketball program, Mount Verde, to play for Coach Kevin Boyle. In his sophomore season, he averaged 5 points, seeing limited action due to playing for a stacked roster that included Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell, and Liam McNeeley. Becoming a focal point of the offense, entering his junior year with the revamped roster for Mountverde, Allen became a well-rounded player. He averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
In addition, he helped Mount Verde reach the Chipotle Nationals Play-in-Tournament as the No. 7 seed; ultimately, they fell to the runner-up, Dynamic Prep Bearcats. En route to this point, Allen was recognized as a five-star recruit via Rivals. For the upcoming school ball season, Allen will be transferring to Zephyrhills Christian Academy in Florida for his senior season.