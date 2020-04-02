All Yellow Jackets
USC Transfer Kyle Sturdivant Commits to Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

USC transfer Kyle Sturdivant has committed to Georgia Tech. Sturdivant announced the news via his instagram on Thursday evening. 

The freshman point-guard joins freshman big man Rodney Howard - a Georgia transfer recently picked up by Josh Pasnter and Co. According to 247Sports, Sturdivant was a 3-star prospect, the No. 14 point guard, and the No. 7 recruit out of Georgia in the 2019 class. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sturdivant committed to the USC Trojans in September 2018 over opportunities at Florida, Auburn, and Georgia.  

In his lone season with the Trojans, Sturdivant played 21 games with zero starts. He averaged 8.3 minutes per game, 2.0 points, and 1.2 this past season as USC's primary backup point guard.

A native of Norcross, GA, Sturdivant coped with the tragic news of his father passing away suddenly in early February. After spending some time with his family in Georgia, Sturdivant returned to Southern California in March to finish out the final week of the season. However, he did not play in the season finale against UCLA. The COVID-19 pandemic cut the postseason short before Sturdivant could return to game action with the Trojans.

Sturdivant will have three years of eligibility left. Current NCAA rules require transfers to sit out a year unless the school requests a waiver and it is granted. 

