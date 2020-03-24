UGA Transfer Rodney Howard Commits to Georgia Tech

Before signing with in-state rival Georgia nearly a year ago as a recruit, Rodney Howard bordered the line of committing to Georgia Tech.

Now, the tables have turned.

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound center announced his decision to enter the transfer-portal last Friday after one year with the Bulldogs.

Not long after his name was in the portal, Howard declared on Monday night via social media that he would remain nearby and commit with the Yellow Jackets.

As a freshman, Howard appeared in 24 of 32 games for the Dawgs. He averaged 7.3 minutes, 1.3 points, and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Even under limited minutes played, Howard totaled 15 blocks - the 3rd most on the team for Georgia behind Toumani Camara and Anthony Edwards (both with 18 blocks on the season).

A 3-star prospect out of Greenville, SC (Legacy Charter) - Howard is originally from Roswell, Ga and played at Centennial High before transferring - he initially had his eyes set on Ole Miss and signed a LOI with the Rebels in November 2018. However, following the departure of Georgia's Nicolas Claxton to the NBA draft in May of 2019, Howard withdrew his commitment with Ole Miss and narrowed his final choices to Tech and Georgia. Howard would eventually sign with the Bulldogs.

