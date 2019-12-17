Jordan Usher Excited To Finally Begin Georgia Tech Career

Ever since transferring from USC back in January of this year, junior guard/forward Jordan Usher has been counting down the days until he can finally join his teammates on the hardwood. Because of NCAA transfer rules, he could not suit up for the Jackets until the conclusion of Georgia Tech's 2019 fall semester. Now with finals firmly in the books, Usher has bene cleared to play and will do so against Ball State tomorrow.

"I'm excited to finally get to play with my teammates," Usher said. "I've been waiting all summer. I'm excited to be back." While he was waiting, Usher took the time to get better strength and conditioning, saying that he "feels like a whole new player since he left [USC]." He also has been working with assistant coach Anthony Wilkins with his footwork and shooting, and praises his ability to prepare his players.

"He's no joke. He's the man."

He also doesn't have any fear of tampering with the team chemistry when he's finally added to the fold tomorrow. "I feel like the chemistry is good, even off the court," he said. "Everyone kinda knows where everyone is gonna be. It's always been a good mix." He cited that playing in there exhibition games in Spain not only helped with chemistry, but also helped shake off any potential rust.

Usher describes his game as "passionate and energetic," as someone who will not sell themselves short on energy and play "really hard" on both ends of the court. Head coach Josh Pastner has praised the energy he has seen from Usher ever since he came home to The Flats, and thinks it will help his team not get into slow starts like they have occasionally this season.

Pastner stated that he is not sure yet what his role going forward will be, and Usher was unsure as well. But regardless of how he will be used come tomorrow, there will be plenty of people there to cheer him on.

About 200 members of his family and friends to be exact, according to Usher.

"My mom had to buy a block of tickets. So everyone is paying her back."

Regardless of how many people cheer him from the stands, the Yellow Jackets will certainly benefit from his presence on the court.

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp