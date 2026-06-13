Which Returning Player Could Become The Next Breakout Name For Georgia Tech Hoops?

This name is probably going to surprise some people, but Cole Kirouac has a chance to be the next big breakout for the Yellow Jackets on the hardwood. While he played a limited role under former head coach Damon Stoudamire, he showed some glimpses of the player he could be. Kirouac averaged 1.7 points and 2.3 rebounds a season ago. It is more than just stats with him, but a player who brings the right energy and attitude.

“Can't say enough about Cole. Cole gets, you know, happy for him because one, I think everybody got a chance to see him play extended minutes. And now you see what he does when nobody's looking. He does a good job, and he works. He's gonna be a really good player. The reality of it is, the only thing that holds him back right now is strength. It's just that there are moments where he might get a little overpowered or not, but that was a heck of a dunk he had, and that ignited us, ignited the crowd. I'm proud of him and happy for him,” said Damon Stoudamire.

One of the key things his former coach had to say was, You see what he does when nobody is looking and how he can ignite a crowd. With new head coach Scott Cross coming in, he will need someone in the frontcourt who can make plays consistently at a high level. Kirouac has that ability with how he can throw down dunks and get the crowd going with his high-end energy.

You won’t have to worry about effort issues or him not putting it on the line consistently. He will do that, but there is one area of his game that he must improve to take the next step and break out in the winter.

The biggest area that he will need to improve?

For Kirouac, he simply has to get bigger and stronger before the start of next season. He is already 7’0, but due to his slight frame at 199 pounds, he is often exploited in the paint and struggles to rebound or defend other big men. If he can be an asset in that area while making more plays, it would help him in the long run.

The Yellow Jackets struggled to consistently rebound and box out, which led to teams going on long runs and extending the lead against Georgia Tech. They did a good job of addressing it, but now they will have to see it more on the floor in 2026.

I also think being able to finish around the rim more efficiently could help Kirouac log more minutes and be on the court longer. While he did shoot 63.3% from the floor, that number needs to be higher. At times, he would have missed layups that could have halted runs or gotten the Yellow Jackets back in games.

I think with his motor and effort, it should be a season where he takes a step forward and is one the new coaching staff leans on. He was one of only two players to return to the roster after a complete overhaul and turnover. That says a lot.