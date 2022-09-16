Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Football Offers 2024 Safety Jalon Thompson

Georgia Tech sent out an offer to a talented 2024 safety from Florida today

Georgia Tech might be getting ready for a big home game against Ole Miss on Saturday, but they made sure to send out an offer to a talented 2024 defensive back prospect this week. 

Jalon Thompson, a 6-0 170 LBS safety prospect from Orlando, received an offer from Georgia Tech on Thursday and just added to his list of power five conference offers that he has. 

Thompson is an athletic safety that already has an impressive list of offers and visits that he has made. Thompson is also a two-sport athlete that runs track. 

Other offers for the safety include West Virginia, Minnesota, Louisville, App State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Iowa State. 

With a talented player like this, there are almost certainly going to be more offers to come and Georgia Tech will have to fight in this recruitment in the next class. The best thing they can do right now is show improvement on the field in 2022 and that the program is heading in the right direction and then attack the 2024 recruiting class with talented prospects like this. 

