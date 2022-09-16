Georgia Tech Football Offers 2024 Safety Jalon Thompson

Georgia Tech might be getting ready for a big home game against Ole Miss on Saturday, but they made sure to send out an offer to a talented 2024 defensive back prospect this week.

Jalon Thompson, a 6-0 170 LBS safety prospect from Orlando, received an offer from Georgia Tech on Thursday and just added to his list of power five conference offers that he has.

Thompson is an athletic safety that already has an impressive list of offers and visits that he has made. Thompson is also a two-sport athlete that runs track.

Other offers for the safety include West Virginia, Minnesota, Louisville, App State, Nebraska, Penn State, and Iowa State.

With a talented player like this, there are almost certainly going to be more offers to come and Georgia Tech will have to fight in this recruitment in the next class. The best thing they can do right now is show improvement on the field in 2022 and that the program is heading in the right direction and then attack the 2024 recruiting class with talented prospects like this.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech reveals uniform combination for Saturday vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss Preview and prediction

ESPN's FPI and other analytical models predict big win for Ole Miss against Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Football: Three things defense must do vs Ole Miss

K.J. Wallace hopes to bring energy and communication to secondary

Georgia Tech Football: Three things the offense needs to do vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC schedule released

Former Georgia Tech defensive back Tre Swilling signs with New Orleans Saints practice squad

Geoff Collins press conference before Ole Miss game

Georgia Tech Football: Betting Odds vs Ole Miss