Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Game vs Ole Miss on Saturday

Just two days away from toe meeting leather and Georgia Tech facing Ole Miss in Atlanta on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets revealed their uniform combination that they will be rocking with on Saturday.

It is going to be gold helmets, gold jerseys and white pants for Georgia Tech and that combination is going to look good flying around Bobby Dodd on Saturday. It will be the first time that Georgia Tech has worn its gold uniforms this season.

Georgia Tech is a big underdog against Ole Miss on Saturday but is hoping to be able to pull off a big upset. At a minimum, Georgia Tech will have a good uniform combination when they take the field against the Rebels on Saturday.

Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss is slated to kick off at 3:30 on Saturday in Atlanta. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

