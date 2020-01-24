All Yellow Jackets
Football Spring Game Set for Friday, April 10

Georgia Tech PR

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s 2020 spring game will be played on Friday night, April 10 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, head coach Geoff Collins announced on Friday.

The spring game will be Collins’ second at the helm of the Yellow Jackets. Last year, the Gold team defeated the White team, 30-20, under the Friday night lights in Midtown Atlanta and in front of a Georgia Tech spring game record crowd of 21,194.

Kickoff time and other 2020 spring game details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Georgia Tech 2020 season tickets are on sale now. The Yellow Jackets’ seven-game home schedule is one of the best in program history, featuring matchups at Bobby Dodd Stadium versus Clemson, Miami, Virginia and UCF, as well as the inaugural “Mayhem at MBS” showdown against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 14. Season tickets start at just $229 and include the Mayhem at MBS contest versus Notre Dame. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

