2021 Georgia Tech Football Commitments: Mid-May Update
Ashley Barnett
Georgia Tech has had a busy month in football recruiting, picking up five verbal commits for the class of 2021 just in the month of May. The Yellow Jackets' total commitment count for the 2021 recruiting cycle currently sits at nine.
Let's take a look at where the Jackets currently sit nationally and in the ACC:
247Sports
247Sports
National Rank: 45
ACC Rank: 10
Average Rating: 0.8563
Note: 247Sports has Tech listed with eight commits versus nine. Assumption is that international punter David Shanahan is not included.
Despite landing four-star wide receiver James BlackStrain last week, the Jackets dropped two spots in the conference rankings. Louisville, once at the no. 10 spot jumped to no. 7 with the addition of a few three-star prospects. Florida State also jumped a spot to no. 8 by landing four-star cornerback Hunter Washington.
Rivals
Rivals
National: 47
ACC: 10
Average: 2.63
Note: Rivals has Tech listed with eight commits versus nine. Assumption is that international punter David Shanahan is not included.
Highest Ranked Commits:
Four-star WR James BlackStrain
247Sports
Rivals
National: 284
National: N/A
Florida: 44
Florida: 53
Position: 51
Position: 51
Three-star WR Malik Rutherford
247Sports
Rivals
National: 551
National: N/A
Florida: 81
Florida: 73
Position: 90
Position: 64
Three-star WDE Joshua Robinson
247Sports
Rivals
National: 560
National: N/A
Georgia: 44
Georgia: 40
Position: 35
Position: 20
Three-star WDE Noah Collins
247Sports
Rivals
National: 592
National: N/A
Georgia: 48
Georgia: 44
Position: 40
Position: 17
Three-star SDE Grey Carroll
247Sports
Rivals
National: 689
National: N/A
Tennessee: 20
Tennessee: 22
Position: 47
Position: N/A
Three-star ATH Jamal Haynes
247Sports
Rivals
National: 827
National: N/A
Georgia: 69
Georgia: 58
Position: 67
Position: 48
Other Commits:
Three-star S Shawn Chappell Jr.
Three-star DT Zeek Biggers
Punter David Shanahan
