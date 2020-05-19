2021 Georgia Tech Football Commitments: Mid-May Update

Georgia Tech has had a busy month in football recruiting, picking up five verbal commits for the class of 2021 just in the month of May. The Yellow Jackets' total commitment count for the 2021 recruiting cycle currently sits at nine.

Let's take a look at where the Jackets currently sit nationally and in the ACC:

247Sports

247Sports National Rank: 45 ACC Rank: 10 Average Rating: 0.8563

Note: 247Sports has Tech listed with eight commits versus nine. Assumption is that international punter David Shanahan is not included.

Despite landing four-star wide receiver James BlackStrain last week, the Jackets dropped two spots in the conference rankings. Louisville, once at the no. 10 spot jumped to no. 7 with the addition of a few three-star prospects. Florida State also jumped a spot to no. 8 by landing four-star cornerback Hunter Washington.

Rivals

Rivals National: 47 ACC: 10 Average: 2.63

Note: Rivals has Tech listed with eight commits versus nine. Assumption is that international punter David Shanahan is not included.

Highest Ranked Commits:

Four-star WR James BlackStrain

247Sports Rivals National: 284 National: N/A Florida: 44 Florida: 53 Position: 51 Position: 51

Three-star WR Malik Rutherford

247Sports Rivals National: 551 National: N/A Florida: 81 Florida: 73 Position: 90 Position: 64

Three-star WDE Joshua Robinson

247Sports Rivals National: 560 National: N/A Georgia: 44 Georgia: 40 Position: 35 Position: 20

Three-star WDE Noah Collins

247Sports Rivals National: 592 National: N/A Georgia: 48 Georgia: 44 Position: 40 Position: 17

Three-star SDE Grey Carroll

247Sports Rivals National: 689 National: N/A Tennessee: 20 Tennessee: 22 Position: 47 Position: N/A

Three-star ATH Jamal Haynes

247Sports Rivals National: 827 National: N/A Georgia: 69 Georgia: 58 Position: 67 Position: 48

Other Commits:

Three-star S Shawn Chappell Jr.

Three-star DT Zeek Biggers

Punter David Shanahan

