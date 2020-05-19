All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

2021 Georgia Tech Football Commitments: Mid-May Update

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech has had a busy month in football recruiting, picking up five verbal commits for the class of 2021 just in the month of May. The Yellow Jackets' total commitment count for the 2021 recruiting cycle currently sits at nine. 

Let's take a look at where the Jackets currently sit nationally and in the ACC:

247Sports

247Sports

National Rank: 45

ACC Rank: 10

Average Rating: 0.8563

Note: 247Sports has Tech listed with eight commits versus nine. Assumption is that international punter David Shanahan is not included.  

Despite landing four-star wide receiver James BlackStrain last week, the Jackets dropped two spots in the conference rankings. Louisville, once at the no. 10 spot jumped to no. 7 with the addition of a few three-star prospects. Florida State also jumped a spot to no. 8 by landing four-star cornerback Hunter Washington. 

Rivals

Rivals

National: 47

ACC: 10

Average: 2.63

Note: Rivals has Tech listed with eight commits versus nine. Assumption is that international punter David Shanahan is not included. 

Highest Ranked Commits:

Four-star WR James BlackStrain

247Sports
Rivals

National: 284

National: N/A

Florida: 44

Florida: 53

Position: 51

Position: 51

Three-star WR Malik Rutherford

247Sports
Rivals

National: 551

National: N/A

Florida: 81

Florida: 73

Position: 90

Position: 64

Three-star WDE Joshua Robinson

247Sports
Rivals

National: 560

National: N/A

Georgia: 44

Georgia: 40

Position: 35

Position: 20

Three-star WDE Noah Collins

247Sports
Rivals

National: 592

National: N/A

Georgia: 48

Georgia: 44

Position: 40

Position: 17

Three-star SDE Grey Carroll

247Sports
Rivals

National: 689

 National: N/A

Tennessee: 20

Tennessee: 22

Position: 47

Position: N/A

Three-star ATH Jamal Haynes 

247Sports
Rivals

National: 827

National: N/A

Georgia: 69

Georgia: 58

Position: 67

Position: 48

Other Commits:

Three-star S Shawn Chappell Jr. 

Three-star DT Zeek Biggers

Punter David Shanahan

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Geoff Collins’ Georgia Tech Football All-In Challenge Raises $24K

Tech alum donates $18,000 to charities, $6,000 to A-T Fund

Georgia Tech PR

Recruiting Round-Up: A Look At Georgia Tech's Recruits This Past Week

A quick look at the latest news revolving around Georgia Tech's football recruits from this past week

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech First to Offer In-State OG Jalen Farmer

Covington (GA) Eastside offensive lineman Jalen Farmer receives his first scholarship opportunity at the next level from the Yellow Jackets

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From Prokick Australia Punter David Shanahan

The Yellow Jackets landed their ninth member for the class of 2021 in punter David Shanahan. Shanahan, a native of Ireland, has been with Prokick Australia for the past several months.

Ashley Barnett

2021 OT Jakiah Leftwich Says Relationship with Georgia Tech is "Great"

In-state offensive lineman Jakiah Leftwich says he frequently hears from the Yellow Jackets

Ashley Barnett

2021 Four-Star WR James BlackStrain Commits to Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets receive their fourth commitment within a week from four-star wideout James BlackStrain

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech to Play 3-Game Series Against Georgia State

Yellow Jackets men's basketball to host Panthers in 2020 and 2021

Georgia Tech PR

2022 OLB/ATH Javae Gilmore Talks Recent Georgia Tech Offer

Georgia Tech extended an offer to 2022 OLB/ATH Javae Gilmore last week. Gilmore says he is "excited" to build a relationship with the Yellow Jackets

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Lands Seventh 2021 Commit in DT Zeek Biggers

Georgia Tech landed their seventh commitment for the class of 2021 in defensive tackle Zeek Biggers.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Prospect Lewis Carter

Georgia Tech extended an offer to fast-rising class of 2023 prospect Lewis Carter. He updated his recruitment with All Yellow Jackets.

Brian Smith