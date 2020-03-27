All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

2022 4-star DE Mykel Williams Earns Latest Offer From Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech is the latest to extend an offer to in-state 2022 4-star DE Mykel Williams.  

The 6'5, 245-pound defensive lineman out of Columbus, GA (Hardaway) said he received the Jackets' offer from defensive ends coach Marco Coleman and safeties coach Nathan Burton. 

"Talked over the phone with coach Burton and he told me he liked my film a lot," Williams said. "Liked how I used my hands and body and offered me. I am excited for the new opportunity." 

Considered the No. 9 prospect in Georgia for the 2022 cycle on 247Sports, Williams believes he'd be able to contribute to Tech's defensive line. 

"I feel I would fit right in the scheme," Williams said. 

The Yellow Jackets' offer makes for number 9 for Williams. His other opportunities include Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina, and Florida - the Gators offered just this past week. 

With a temporary recruiting dead period in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams' future visits, like many other recruits, are on hold for the time being. 

According to Williams, he plans to visit Georgia Tech, Georgia, FSU, Florida, Clemson, and LSU when recruiting visits are made available again. 

Not naming any top schools at the moment, Williams is continually gaining attention from several major programs across the South. 

"Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and a few others," Williams said when asked who he hears from the most. 

Williams added that although he's from Georgia, staying close to home won't be a factor when he makes his final decision. 

"I want to go somewhere I can learn from the best and play," said Williams. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Football Staff Gets Creative in Self-Quarantine Workouts

Spring football may be cancelled, but Georgia Tech's football staff continuously finds ways to be creative in daily workouts.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From 2021 DE Grey Carroll

2021 DE Grey Carroll commits to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets gain their third commitment for the 2021 cycle.

Ashley Barnett

Like Father, Like Son.

Georgia Tech recruit and son of former All-American Kevin Hardy, Langston Hardy is creating a path similar to his father's.

Brian Smith

Georgia Tech DB Ajani Kerr Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech DB Ajani Kerr has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal

Ashley Barnett

For 2021 WR Skyler Bell, Georgia Tech is Fresh On His Mind

2021 WR Skyler Bell had a chance to visit Georgia Tech before the temporary recruiting dead period was placed. Bell said the Yellow Jackets are "fresh" on his mind.

Ashley Barnett

Top 3 Programs Georgia Tech Football Should Schedule

A look at three football programs Georgia Tech should try and schedule in the future.

Ashley Barnett

For Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins, Trust is Key in Navigating Through COVID-19

For Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins, trust is key in navigating his team through COVID-19

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech the Latest to Offer 2021 OT Diego Pounds

2021 OT Diego Pounds is 'pumped' about latest offer from Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

UGA Transfer Rodney Howard Commits to Georgia Tech

UGA transfer Rodney Howard announced his commitment to Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

Jahmyr Gibbs: Evaluation and Film Review

Georgia Tech 2020 Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs: Evaluation and Film Review

Brian Smith