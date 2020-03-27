2022 4-star DE Mykel Williams Earns Latest Offer From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is the latest to extend an offer to in-state 2022 4-star DE Mykel Williams.

The 6'5, 245-pound defensive lineman out of Columbus, GA (Hardaway) said he received the Jackets' offer from defensive ends coach Marco Coleman and safeties coach Nathan Burton.

"Talked over the phone with coach Burton and he told me he liked my film a lot," Williams said. "Liked how I used my hands and body and offered me. I am excited for the new opportunity."

Considered the No. 9 prospect in Georgia for the 2022 cycle on 247Sports, Williams believes he'd be able to contribute to Tech's defensive line.

"I feel I would fit right in the scheme," Williams said.

The Yellow Jackets' offer makes for number 9 for Williams. His other opportunities include Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, South Carolina, and Florida - the Gators offered just this past week.

With a temporary recruiting dead period in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams' future visits, like many other recruits, are on hold for the time being.

According to Williams, he plans to visit Georgia Tech, Georgia, FSU, Florida, Clemson, and LSU when recruiting visits are made available again.

Not naming any top schools at the moment, Williams is continually gaining attention from several major programs across the South.

"Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and a few others," Williams said when asked who he hears from the most.

Williams added that although he's from Georgia, staying close to home won't be a factor when he makes his final decision.

"I want to go somewhere I can learn from the best and play," said Williams.

