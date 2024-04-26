2024 NFL Draft Profile: Georgia Tech Linebacker Braelen Oliver
The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and rounds two and three will be held tonight and then four through seven on Saturday. Over the past few years, guys like Jordan Mason, Juanyeh Thomas, and Tyler Davis have gone from later-round pick/undrafted to making impacts on their teams. Could the Yellow Jackets have that kind of player in this year's draft?
What about linebacker Braelen Oliver?
Oliver transferred to Georgia Tech after starting his career at Minnesota and would end up playing 272 snaps according to PFF and he finished the season with 29 tackles and a pass deflection. On PFF, he finished with a 58.2 grade on defense, a 59.7 grade on run defense, and a 60. 9 tackling grade. He had a solid outing at Georgia Tech's pro day last month, putting up 21 reps on the bench press and having a 37.48 vertical jump, which was one of the best marks of the day for anyone.
Oliver played at Douglas County High School and was a member of the 2018 recruiting class. He committed to Minnesota and was redshirted in his freshman season in 2018. Oliver played in every game during the 2019 season before missing the entire 2020 season with an injury.
In 2019, Oliver played a total of 211 snaps according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), and finished with a 42.4 grade on defense. He finished with a 56.9 grade in run defense, a 33.8 grade in tackling, a 73.0 pass-rushing grade, a 31.9 grade in coverage, had a 30.4 missed tackle percentage, and allowed 76.5 % of his targets in coverage to be caught for 315 yards and two touchdowns.
The bad thing for Oliver was that he missed the 2020 season. He had to come back in 2021 and try to have his breakout season.
It was not just any injury that Oliver went through either. Here is how it was described by Pioneer Press beat writer Andy Greder:
"[Oliver] tore multiple knee ligaments and his hamstring, dislocated his knee and had nerve damage going down his foot, causing foot drop, where lifting the foot can be a challenge."
The fact that Oliver was able to even play is amazing and a testament to what a hard-working player he is.
Oliver played more snaps in 2021 and did improve in some areas, but not in others. He played 279 total snaps and finished with a 49.5 grade on defense. His run defense grade regressed to 51.9, while his tackling grade improved to 53.3. His pass-rushing grade was 51.1, his coverage grade was 47.6, his missed tackle rate was 19.4 and he allowed 50% of his targets to be caught for 159 yards.
During his final season with the Golden Gophers, Oliver finished with a 58.0 grade, the best of his career in Minnesota. He set a career-high in snaps played with 345 and had a 58.8 run defense grade and a 40.6 grade on tackling. His pass-rushing grade was 54.4 and had a career-best 60.4 grade in coverage. He did have a 28.6 missed tackle percentage and allowed 82.4 % of his targets to be caught for 98 yards.
More stats and info on Oliver courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Redshirt Senior):Saw action in 11 games, including one start at linebacker (Nov. 18 vs. Syracuse) … Has recorded 29 tackles, including 4.5 for loss … Has notched multiple stops in 10-of-11 games … Made five tackles, including a TFL, in his Georgia Tech debut vs. South Carolina State (Sept. 9) … Had three stops in three-consecutive games – at Wake Forest (Sept. 23), vs. Bowling Green (Sept. 30) and at No. 17 Miami (Fla.) (Oct. 7) … Broke up a pass at Virginia (Nov. 4) … Tallied a TFL at Clemson (Nov. 11) … Had four tackles and a season-high two TFL in first start as a Yellow Jacket vs. Syracuse.
2018-22 (Minnesota): Played five seasons at Minnesota (2018-22) before coming to Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer … Appeared in all 12 games as a redshirt junior in 2022, making 10 starts … Recorded 33 tackles (14 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks … Made two tackles against New Mexico State … Had three tackles and one pass breakup against Colorado … Registered seven tackles against Purdue … Recorded 10 tackles and one tackle for loss at Illinois … Made two tackles, including half of a sack, against Northwestern … Made three tackles (all solo) at Wisconsin … Started 7-of-13 games in 2021 as a redshirt sophomore … Made 24 tackles, broke up one pass and forced one fumble on the season … Made two tackles against Ohio State … Totaled three tackles, one quarterback hurry and forced one fumble against Bowling Green … Notched four tackles at Purdue … Recorded two tackles, including 0.5 tackles for a loss, against Maryland … Had three tackles at Iowa … Recorded three tackles against Wisconsin … Made one tackle against West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl … Missed the 2020 season with an injury (retaining his year of eligibility – “Covid Year”) … Played in all 13 games in 2019 as a redshirt freshman … Recorded 22 tackles (14 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks … Made first collegiate tackle against South Dakota State … Recovered one fumble against Georgia Southern … Notched four tackles, one sack and one pass breakup against Illinois … Registered four tackles including 0.5 for loss against Rutgers … Impacted the game with an early sack and finished with two tackles against Maryland … Notched three tackles including a sack for a loss of 16 yards at Iowa … Recorded one tackle against Auburn in the Outback Bowl … Redshirted in 2018 … Made collegiate debut against New Mexico State and saw action against Miami (Ohio).
High School: Recorded 164 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and five sacks on defense and 500 all-purpose yards on offense as a senior at Douglas County H.S. … Helped team to a 10-2 record … Named first-team all-state and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year … Received the 2017 Howard Thompson Trophy from the Douglas County School System, which is given annually to senior football player that represents best in academics, athletics and character … As a junior, notched 80 tackles … Two-time all-conference performer … Consensus three-star recruit … Tabbed No. 42-ranked outside linebacker in his class and No. 62 overall recruit in Georgia by 247Sports.