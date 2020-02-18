All Yellow Jackets
ACC Supports One Time Transfer Rule

Matthew McGavic

Yesterday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced their support for a rule change that would allow for a student-athlete to transfer once without having to sit out. They are the second major conference to voice their support for this rule change, following the Big Ten Conference's proposal of such a rule last month.

Statement from the ACC:

“During the league’s annual winter meetings (February 12-14) the ACC discussed the transfer environment and unanimously concluded that as a matter of principle we support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes regardless of sport. As a conference, we look forward to continuing the discussion nationally.”

The current transfer rules state that a player must sit out one season upon transferring to another school, unless they are a graduate transfer. But in recent years, an option that has appeared for a player who transfers is filing a waiver to gain immediate eligibility.

As most Georgia Tech fans know, these waivers have been granted or denied with incredible inconsistency. Last offseason, defensive lineman Antonneous Clayton transferred to Georgia Tech from Florida, defensive back Myles Sims did so from Michigan, as did wide receiver Marquez Ezzard from Miami.

All 3 had their waivers to play immediately denied. Clayton & Sims filed appeals with the NCAA regarding their denial, with Sims breaking through to earn the right to play in 2019 and Clayton being forced to sit a year. A one-time transfer rule would break down this lack of transparency with the NCAA and directly benefit the student-athlete and their situation.

