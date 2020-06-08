All Yellow Jackets
Scheduling is vital in college football. In the recent era of the College Football Playoff, it matters who you play and who you beat for a chance at the National Championship Trophy. CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli released his ACC Strength of Schedule Rankings with Georgia Tech at the top of the list. 

The method Fornelli uses consists of judging teams based on their past performances and rankings from previous seasons. He also takes into consideration the opponents and where and when each game is played. The placement of a bye week in a schedule is also measured.

Fornelli places a score on each team's strength of schedule. 

What do the scores mean? The overall score is the team's SOS compared to the average SOS of all 130 FBS teams. For example, 21.34% is better than average. A negative score indicates below average. Colorado (39.19%) will enter 2020 with the toughest projected schedule among Power Five teams, while Syracuse (-6.40%) will have the easiest. The conference score is the same principle, but it is strictly in relation to the average score of the schedules within that team's conference. 

- Fornelli 

Here's what Fornelli had to say about the Yellow Jackets:

1) Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets projected SOS ranks sixth in the nation, and if the ACC hadn't been so mediocre the last few years outside of Clemson, it would have ranked first. The Bees are playing a non-conference schedule from hell. They'll play games against UCF and Notre Dame at home and Georgia on the road. Toss in a home date with Clemson to open the season and that's three games against teams who have reached the College Football Playoff in the last few years, and another against a program many felt should have been in the CFP with them. Overall: 30.20% | ACC: 23.55% 

- Fornelli 

2020 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Clemson* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Saturday, Sept. 12 – Gardner-Webb (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Saturday, Sept. 19 – UCF (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Saturday, Sept. 26 – at North Carolina* (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Saturday, Oct. 3 – at Virginia Tech* (Blacksburg, Va.)
Saturday, Oct. 17 – Virginia* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Saturday, Oct. 24 – at Pitt* (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
Saturday, Oct. 31 – at Syracuse* (Syracuse, N.Y.)
Saturday, Nov. 7 – Duke* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Saturday, Nov. 14 – Notre Dame (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Saturday, Nov. 21 – Miami (Fla.)* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
Saturday, Nov. 28 – at Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

Here's where the rest of the ACC ranked:

1) Georgia Tech

2) Florida State

3) Louisville

4) Wake Forest

5) North Carolina

6) Miami

7) Pittsburgh

8) NC State

9) Boston College

10) Virginia

11) Duke

12) Clemson

13) Virginia Tech

14) Syracuse

