Amontrae Bradford's Performance Last Saturday Was Encouraging For The Young Player
This time last year, we were talking a lot about Jordan van den Berg, who continued to play at a high level for the Yellow Jackets, grading high on PFF for multiple weeks. Georgia Tech has been seeking more elite play from its defensive line, particularly from the edge rushers, in order to increase production. The Yellow Jackets got that on Saturday as the defense finished with 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. At the center of all of it is Amontrae Bradford, who has been hungry for more opportunities. On Saturday, Georgia Tech granted him more and allowed him to see the field. He didn’t disappoint and made his presence felt, and made a living in the backfield. He used his speed, strength, and power to bulldoze the offensive lineman at Gardner-Webb.
Elite PFF Numbers
Bradford was the highest graded defensive player for the Yellow Jackets in their win over Gardner-Webb. Bradford finished with a 93.2 overall grade on 24 snaps. When you take a deeper dive into the numbers, you are impressed with his pass rush grade, which was a 92.0 grade. His tackling was also phenomenal as he finished with a 79.3 grade. Bradford has continued to improve in the critical areas and has shown the coaching staff he should play more downs. He not only generates pressure, but he also has improved in his run defense and posted a career-high grade of 76.9 against Gardner Webb. He graded out high in multiple categories for the Yellow Jackets.
He finished with four tackles and two sacks. Bradford has been battling to see the field and talked about the mentality of the defense after having only one sack in Week 1 against Colorado.
“The whole defense, we were just telling each other every day that we're getting a sack, we're getting a sack. We tell each other that every game, no matter what game it is, we're trying to take sacks very seriously. Live in the backfield,” said Bradford.
Head coach Brent Key also chimed in on his play and was impressed with Bradford’s play, calling him a Greek God.
"Yeah, a lot of those guys, or those young guys on the D-line, are really coming around. I mean, Amontrae looks like he was chiseled out of a Greek god. I mean, he's 6’5", He's long, 255 pounds. He can run like a deer, and every time he's able to get on the field and compete like that, he's going to get better and better and better and better,” said Key.
The key for Bradford is doing it against the elite competition that awaits the Yellow Jackets the rest of the season. If he can be that key pass rusher, and cause havoc affecting the other offense and quarterback, Bradford can make a name for himself and see more of the field. The good thing is he is young and beginning to churn out good performances. Now it is a matter of doing it at a consistent level, which he is more than capable of.