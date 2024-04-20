Analyst Gives Prediction About Who Will be Georgia Tech's Toughest Non-Conference Opponent in 2024
This is not news to Georgia Tech fans, but the Yellow Jackets are going to face one of the toughest schedules in the country this upcoming season. 11 of Georgia Tech's opponents made bowl games last year and they face a number of teams who have hopes of trying to make the 12-team college football playoff.
When it comes to tough non-conference schedules, it is hard to argue anyone has a tougher one than Brent Key's program. While Georgia Tech does get games vs Georgia State and VMI, they also have to face playoff contenders Notre Dame and Georgia. 247Sports Analyst Grant Hughes named every ACC's teams toughest non-conference opponent for the 2024 season and it will surprise nobody that he picked the Bulldogs as the toughest non-conference game for Georgia Tech:
"Georgia Tech has a brutal non-conference slate that features two clashes against college football elites, Notre Dame and Georgia. The Fighting Irish will present the Yellow Jackets with a ton of problems in Atlanta on Oct. 19, but Brent Key and Co. won't be a bigger underdog in any game than at Georgia in the regular-season finale. The Bulldogs are a bonafide College Football Playoff contender and have won six straight over their in-state rival."
Georgia is the top program in the country right now, but Key has kept the game beween the two rivals close in his two games as the head coach. The Yellow Jackets ran for over 200 yards on the Bulldogs defense and played Georgia as tough as anyone did in the regular season. Georgia Tech brings back most of that offense that gave the Bulldogs defense trouble and they hope they can end the Bulldogs winning streak in the series soon. Georgia Tech has not won in this rivalry since 2016.
Notre Dame is going to be a really tough non-conference game as well. Marcus Freeman has done a good job of building that roster and they might have the offensive firepower to make a run this season.
Georgia Tech kicks off its season on August 24th vsdefending ACC champion Florida State.