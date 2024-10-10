Bleav Georgia Tech: Will the Yellow Jackets go on the Road and Defeat North Carolina to Reach 5-2?
Georgia Tech is coming off of their win vs Duke last weekend and now heads to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina, a team that has lost three in a row since starting the year 3-0. One of the headliners of the game of course is going to be Georgia Tech facing former head coach Geoff Collins, who is now the defensive coordinator for the Tar Heels.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson breakdown the matchup between the Yellow Jackets and the Tar Heels.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!
One of the biggest keys to the game will be if Georgia Tech can slow down UNC running back Omarion Hampton, who is the ACC's top rusher and the third leading rusher in the country.
Hampton is a future NFL starter at running back and ihas 764 yards in six games this season. He is averaging nearly six yards per carry and has only one game this year in which he did not total 100 yards. Yesterday, Key highlighted Hampton as a great player in this offense, but also thinks there is more to this North Carolina offense than just Hampton:
"Yeah you know they're you hear about about the running back all the time time, and rightfully so. He's a good, good, good football player, a really good player. But when you look at their offense, they're pretty balanced. I think they're 55 -45 somewhere in there as far as run past. So it's not like they're lining up and running 65 -70 % of the time, you can just load the box. I mean they are gonna add in the RPOs and the And then they take their shots down the field, which, you know, their last game, they were trying to get a few more of those shots down the field vertically. So, you know, it's a challenge. We've got to be able to make sure we read our keys, we get aligned with the tempo, reading our keys. That's going to be big, especially at the second and third level, you know, for the run pass. And then we've got to be able to control the front, you know, control the game up front and not to, obviously, D -Lines is the one position that didn't have conflict run pass he played the game, so we've got to be sharp with our keys and our read"
Hampton is having a fantastic season for North Carolina and poses a huge challenge to an improved rush defense. Let's see if the Yellow Jackets can contain one of the best running backs in the country.