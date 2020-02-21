Upgrades To Bobby Dodd Stadium Announced

THE FLATS – Continuing a five-year plan for comprehensive fan experience enhancements at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Tech athletics has announced a series of upgrades that will be completed at the historic venue ahead of the 2020 football season.

Included in the latest projects are:

· New stadium lights: A new fan- and energy-friendly LED lighting system will be installed and operational for Georgia Tech football’s spring game on Friday, April 10;

· New sound system: A new state-of-the-art audio system will provide an improved sound experience throughout the stadium’s seating areas and debut at the Yellow Jackets’ 2020 season opener versus Clemson on Thursday, Sept. 3;

· Improved signage: Signage and branding will be upgraded throughout the stadium prior to the 2020 season;

· Fresh paint throughout the stadium: The majority of painted areas throughout the facility – including all areas viewable from the seating bowl, as well as the stadium’s concourses and restrooms – will be refreshed throughout the offseason and completed before the ’20 opener;

· Restroom refresh: All of the stadium’s restrooms will be upgraded, with the project beginning after the BTS concert on May 17 and completed prior to the Guns ‘N Roses concert on Aug. 12.

“We are excited to continue our comprehensive plan to enhance the fan experience at Bobby Dodd Stadium with a series of upgrades that will be completed prior to the upcoming football season.” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “With these enhancements, we hope to make Georgia Tech football games and other events at Bobby Dodd Stadium a more memorable and enjoyable experience for fans. In addition, we expect that upgrades to the stadium’s lighting and sound systems will energize the environment for fans during football games and provide our team with college football’s best home-field advantage right here in the heart of Atlanta.”

Bobby Dodd Stadium, located in the heart of Georgia Tech’s Midtown Atlanta campus, is the oldest and most historic on-campus football stadium in NCAA Division I FBS. Georgia Tech played its first game at what was originally known as Grant Field in 2013 and has called the venue home for the past 107 seasons. The Yellow Jackets’ hold the all-time Division I FBS record with 476 home wins at Bobby Dodd.

Fans can experience the upgrades at Bobby Dodd Stadium by purchasing 2020 Georgia Tech football season tickets, which are on sale now. The Yellow Jackets’ seven-game home schedule is one of the best in program history, featuring matchups at Bobby Dodd Stadium versus Clemson, Miami, Virginia and UCF, as well as the inaugural “Mayhem at MBS” showdown against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 14. Season tickets start at just $229 and include the Mayhem at MBS contest versus Notre Dame. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.