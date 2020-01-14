Jackets Maven
Calvin Johnson Selected To ESPN's Top 150 All-Time List

Matthew McGavic

In conjunction with college football's 150th season of play, the folks over at ESPN unveiled their list of the top 150 college football players of all-time. To no surprise, former Yellow Jacket wide receiver Calvin Johnson made his appearance on the list, landing at the the 124th spot.

Playing on The Flats from 2004 to 2006, Johnson was quick to establish his legacy as one of the greatest to ever don the Gold & White. In his freshman season, he was named ACC Rookie of the Year and set a school record for receiving touchdowns as a true freshman. His penultimate season as a Yellow Jacket saw him receive All-American honors, with his final season netting him even more accolades. On top of being named an All-American yet again in 2006, he was also named the ACC Player of the Year and winner of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award for the nation's best wide receiver.

When everything was said and done for his collegiate career, he finished as the Georgia Tech leader in:

- Receiving Yards (2,927)

- Receiving Touchdowns (28)

- 100 Yard games (13)

He went on to be the #2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, getting selected by the Detroit Lions. In his 9 year career with the Lions, he made the Pro Bowl 6 times and amassed 11,619 receiving yards (31st all-time) as well as 83 receiving touchdowns (22nd all-time). His 1,964 yards in 2012 is an NFL record.

Full List:

The 150 Greatest Players in College Football's 150 Year History

