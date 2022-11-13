Watch: Everything From Brent Key After Miami Loss

Despite trailing only 14-7 at halftime to Miami, Georgia Tech would not be able to overcome their four turnovers and starting quarterback Zach Pyron's shoulder injury. The Yellow Jackets would lose 35-14 to the visiting Hurricanes and fall to 4-6 on the season.

Georgia Tech has been one of the best teams in terms of turnover margin, but that is where they fell short on Saturday. Miami won the turnover battle by four and going in, that was going to be one of the keys to the game.

Georgia Tech's run defense was not able to keep Miami from moving the chains. Running back Jaylan Knighton had over 100 yards in the game and Miami totaled over 200.

After the game, interim head coach Brent Key spoke to the media about the loss to the Hurricanes. He was asked about Jeff Sims and his availability after Pyron went down, how prepared they were for Miami's offense with freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown, and more.

The press conference video can be found above.

