Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Miami Game

The last home game of the season is nearly here for Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets have gotten a nice uniform combination for Saturday. Georgia Tech has done a nice job with the uniform reveals and this week was no exception.

It is going to be all-white everything for Tech this weekend. It is not only senior day at Bobby Dodd Stadium this weekend, but it is heroes day as well and the Yellow Jackets will be looking good for their matchup with Miami.

Georgia Tech is going to be wearing all white uniforms this week against Miami © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech is hoping to get back to .500 and have a shot at a bowl game with a win against a struggling Miami team this week. The Hurricanes are coming off a 45-3 loss to Florida State last week and the motivation factor for Miami is a huge question mark.

Both teams are unsure if their starting quarterbacks are going to play and it could be a matchup of two intriguing freshmen quarterbacks, Zach Pyron for Georgia Tech and Jacurri Brown for Miami.

Georgia Tech and Miami are slated to kick off at 3:30 this Saturday.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech offers 2023 wide receiver prospect Tyler Brown

Georgia Tech vs Miami: Official Preview and Prediction

Three-Star running back Javin Simpkins de-commits from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Basketball announces signing of four-star guard Blue Cain

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Miami

What do SP+ and ESPN's FPI project for Georgia Tech vs Miami?

Brent Key discusses handling the emotions of senior day on Saturday

Georgia Tech releases Depth Chart ahead of Miami Game

Week 11 ACC Power Rankings

Mario Cristobal talks about Georgia Tech and matching the Yellow Jackets energy