Everything You Need To Know Prior To Georgia Tech's Matchup vs Boston College
Gameday is finally here.
Georgia Tech gets a chance to bounce back from a loss, fresh off a bye week that required a lot of focus and channelling frustration into positive energy. There is a lot of familiarity heading into this matchup with head coach Brent Key and Bill O’Brien, whose days of knowing each other date back to Georgia Tech when he was a player and their coaching days in Alabama. He’s not taking his former teacher lightly and has continued to give him the utmost respect, heading into the game on Saturday knowing they are a much better team than their record indicates.
“Yeah, I would think so, just knowing him. But again, he'd tell you the same thing I'd say. It's not about Bill O'Brien. It's about his football team. It's about them playing better football and continuing to improve. He was on that staff here when Coach O'Leary was building this thing in the mid-90s. A lot of great coaches on that staff, a lot of them. He knows how to build a football team. He's shown that, okay? They're gonna build, that's what it is,” said Key.
“Anytime you're in a build, once the season starts getting towards the end, you know as a coach, especially a coach like him who's had as much experience as he has as a head coach, those games at the end of the season are big for them. Big, huge, to gain positive momentum going into the off-season. All right, we're expecting their absolute very best version of themselves to be out there on Saturday afternoon.”
Let’s take a look at how to watch and listen to Georgia Tech on Saturday.
How to watch
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
• Analyst: Steve Addazio
• Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 81
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Odds
Boston College comes in at 1-9 overall and 0-6 in ACC play this season. The Eagles have lost their last nine matchups after starting the season 1-0. The betting lines have strongly favored the Yellow Jackets and kept them as a strong favorite hours before kickoff.
The opening line began at 16.5 and has remained the same throughout the entire week, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under number sits at 59.5.
With only three games left, the Yellow Jackets are viewing every game as a championship game moving forward. They aren’t taking any opponent lightly and know their college football playoff lives are on the line. They know that with a win they are one step closer to reaching their goal set before the season began.
“I've talked about it all week. This is a championship game (Boston College). We're in one-game seasons right now, and that's all that matters. is a championship week. All right, we understand what's in front of us. Again, they've got two ears, they got two eyes, they hear and see everything that's out there. All there's no reason to bring those things up. They understand that. People don't understand the importance of this football game this Saturday, then they probably shouldn't be playing college football or coaching football,” said head coach Brent Key.
Boston College Will Be Without 15 Players On Game Day
Per the ACC official availability report, Syracuse will be without 15 players in the game on Saturday. The list includes Daveon Crouch, Jaedn Skeete, Jonathan Montague Jr, Jaylen Blackwell, Syair Torrence, Marcelous Townsend, Cameron Martinez, Will Graves III, Micah Amedee, Bryce Dopson, Danny Edgehille, Ty Clemons, Onye Newosisi, Owen Stoudamire, and Chuck Nnaeto.
Boston College has one player with a questionable designation in defensive back Amari Jackson. The Eagles have seven players listed as probable in defensive back Omar Thornton, defensive back Max Tucker, defensive back TJ Green, defensive back Ashton McShane, defensive lineman E’lla Boykin, offensive lineman Michael Crounse, and WR Cefric Lott Jr.
