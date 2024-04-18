Former USC, Auburn Defensive End Romello Height Reportedly Sets Up Georgia Tech Visit
Georgia Tech is in need of defensive line help and they are getting a visit from one of the top options in the transfer portal this weekend. According to 247Sports, former USC and Auburn edge rusher Romello Height is going to be visiting Georgia Tech this weekend. He will be taking a visit to Mississippi State next weekend and has already visited Miami.
Height is a former four-star recruit from Dublin, GA and originally enrolled at Auburn. He would end up transferring to USC for the 2022 season, but had a season-ending shoulder injury. He had 21 tackles and four sacks last season for the Trojans.
Georgia Tech is in need of defensive line help, as they have seen three defensive lineman enter the portal as it opened up for the spring window this week. Ayo Tifase, Eddie Kelly, and Jack Barton all hit the portal this week, with Barton and Tifase doing so after only being at Georgia Tech since December. The defensive line is a big concern right now and Height would bring athleticism and experience. He has never hit his full potential as a four-star prospect, but would bring those things to The Flats. Let's see if this staff can land him over the other schools vying for his services.
From his bio at USC Athletics:
CAREER: In his 3-year career (2 years at Auburn and 1 year at USC), he has 18 tackles, including 3 for losses, while appearing in 12 games with 2 starts.
2023: Height, returning from an injury that cut the 2022 season short, will compete for playing time at rush end as a redshirt junior in 2023.
2022: Height started 2 games (Rice and Stanford) in his first year with the Trojans in 2022. His season was cut short by a season-ending shoulder injury.
AUBURN: He made 19 tackles, including 3 for losses, while appearing in 9 games (all but Mississippi, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Alabama) as a redshirt freshman edge player in 2021 at Auburn. He had 3 tackles against Akron, 4 tackles (1 for a loss) versus Alabama State, 2 tackles (with 1.5 for losses) at Penn State, 1 tackle against Georgia State, 2 tackles at LSU, 4 tackles (0.5 for loss) at Arkansas, 1 tackle at South Carolina and 1 tackle against Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.Height, who enrolled at Auburn in the spring of 2020 after graduating a semester early from high school, appeared in 1 game (LSU) as a first-year freshman in 2020 but did not make a tackle. Current Trojan Chris Thompson Jr. also attended Auburn.
HIGH SCHOOL: He was 2019 MaxPreps Small Schools All-American first team, Georgia Class 2A Defensive Player of the Year and All-Region as a senior defensive end and wide receiver at Dublin (Ga.) High. He had 27 tackles for loss with 16 sacks, returned an interception 60 yards for a TD, recovered 2 fumbles and forced 2 fumbles in 2019, plus he caught 2 passes for 112 yards (56.0 avg) with a TD and returned a kickoff 43 yards (43.0 avg). Dublin won the Class AA state title in 2019.He also played basketball at Dublin.