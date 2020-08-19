Georgia Tech Announces Fan Safety Protocols for 2020 Football Games

Contact: Mike Flynn, Assistant Athletics Director / Communications & Public Relations

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics, following guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, public health officials and the Atlantic Coast Conference, has announced a series of safety protocols that will be put in place for fans attending Georgia Tech football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, should the season be able to be carried out as currently planned.

The safety protocols include:

STADIUM CAPACITY

Attendance at games at Bobby Dodd Stadium will be limited to 20 percent of the stadium’s full capacity, or approximately 11,000 fans per game.

The 20 percent capacity will permit fans to attend Georgia Tech football games in an environment that allows for appropriate social distancing within Bobby Dodd Stadium’s seating bowl. Tickets will be distributed in seating clusters generally ranging from 2-8 tickets, with only tickets purchased from one account included in each cluster. Ticket holders are required to sit in their reserved seats and may not interact with fans located in other seating clusters while in the seating bowl.

FACE COVERINGS

Individuals (ages 2 and up) attending Georgia Tech football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium are required to wear an approved personal face covering at all times while within the stadium perimeter (stadium perimeter includes security queues at all stadium entrances, as well as queues at ticket and will call windows). Fans are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings at all times on Georgia Tech campus, beginning with when they leave their vehicles.

Approved face coverings must 1) be made with at least two layers of breathable material, 2) fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin, 3) fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face and 4) be secured to allow the guest to not have to keep the covering in place with his/her hands. Based on guidance from health officials, open-chin triangle bandanas and/or face coverings containing valves, mesh material and or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. Additionally, costume masks are also not considered appropriate face coverings and are prohibited from being worn inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Exceptions to the face covering policies include: 1) when an individual is sitting in his/her assigned seat within the seating bowl, face coverings may be removed while eating and drinking and 2) an individual in club areas may remove face coverings when seated at a fixed area designated for eating and drinking. In both instances, face coverings must be reapplied when the individual is not eating or drinking. Additionally, fans with suite tickets must follow policies regarding face coverings any time that he/she is not inside the suite that he/she is ticketed for.

Fans that have a documented health condition that does not allow him/her to wear a mask contact Georgia Tech athletics at gameday@athletics.gatech.edu to request a stadium clearance process exemption. Clearance process requests filed less than two weeks prior to the game (including any requests made in-person on gameday) will not be considered. Any false claims of a health condition in efforts to obtain an exemption may result in suspension of access to Georgia Tech athletics facilities and events.

TAILGATING

Social-distancing guidelines apply to institute-controlled parking areas around the stadium.

Additional hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be added throughout Institute-controlled lots to encourage and increase opportunities for fans to disinfect during pregame and postgame activities.

Fans are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings at all times on Georgia Tech campus, beginning with when they leave their vehicles.

PREMIUM SEATING

For Bobby Dodd Stadium’s suites, capacity will be reduced to the number of seats available in each suite and suite owners will assume responsibility for social distancing enforcement within closed suite environment. Suite guest tickets and passes have been eliminated for 2020.

All club-style premium spaces will have a 20 percent capacity limit. Like in the general stadium concourses, shields have been added to point of sale at all food and beverage locations within club areas, and signage and distance markers have been added throughout the club areas to promote social distancing and the latest guidelines from public health officials.

Additionally, per ACC guidelines, the Georgia Tech Marching Band, cheer team and Gold Rush dance team will not be permitted to perform on the field.

Finally, in order to promote social distancing and follow guidelines from public health officials, all giveaways will be conducted virtually or contactless.