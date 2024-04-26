Georgia Tech Defensive Back Khari Gee Enters The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech had another transfer portal entry today.
Defensive back Khari Gee, who originally transferred to Georgia Tech in the 2022 offseason, is entering the transfer portal.
Gee was a reserve safety who made one appearance last year and that was in the loss vs Clemson. He played in all 12 games in 2022, starting two of them against Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, and he recorded six tackles in 2022. Gee was likely going to be a reserve again for the Yellow Jackets at the safety position.
Georgia Tech has two talented safeties with LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee and just recently brought in Cincinnati transfer Jayden Davis. Redshirt freshman Taye Seymore is likely going to have a key role as a backup safety, along with Davis.
Here is more info on Gee courtesy of his Georgia Tech Athletics Bio:
2023 (Redshirt Sophomore): Made one appearance on the season – at Clemson (Nov. 11), recording one assisted tackle.
2022 (Redshirt Freshman): Saw action in all 12 games and made two starts – at No. 24 Pitt (Oct. 1) and vs. Virginia Tech (Nov. 5) … Recorded six tackles overall (two solo), 1.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks … Made a career-high two stops in the thrilling 23-20 overtime win against Duke (Oct. 8), including a half sack.
2021 (Notre Dame): Did not see game action as a true freshman and has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
High School: Rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 28 safety in the nation and the No. 25 overall player in the state of Georgia by Rivals in 2021 … Helped lead Atlanta’s Woodward Academy to the second round of the Georgia 5A state playoffs as a senior in 2020 … Recorded 37 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions during final prep season … 2020 preseason all-state honoree by MaxPreps … Coached by John Hunt.