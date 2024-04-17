Georgia Tech Defensive Lineman Eddie Kelly Intends To Enter the Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech is losing another defensive lineman to the transfer portal.
After transferring in from USF last offseason and playing for the Yellow Jackets last year, defensive lineman Eddie Kelly is going back in the portal. He is the second defensive lineman in the last two days from Georgia Tech to enter the portal, joining Florida State transfer Ayo Tifase. Kelly Quinlan of Rivals first reported the move.
Kelly was a solid player for the Yellow Jackets last year, playing in all 13 games and starting five of them. Georgia Tech has some questions along the defensive line going into the summer and fall.
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Sophomore):Played in five games as a true sophomore … Ranked second in total tackles among defensive lineman with 36 … Recorded a tackle in every game played … Had a breakout game against South Carolina State (Sept. 9) with nine total tackles (career high) … Recorded his first career sack at No. 17 Ole Miss (Sept. 16) … Also had nine total tackles at Clemson (Nov. 11), including a career-high four solo tackles.
2022 (USF): Has three seasons of eligibility remaining after transferring from South Florida … Saw action in 11 games as a true freshman at USF … Totaled 19 tackles, which was tied for third among the team’s defensive linemen … Also recorded 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery … Had at least one stop in each of the Bulls’ first nine games of the season … Had multiple stops in five contests … Turned in his best performance of the season with four tackles (three solo), a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery at Houston (Oct. 29) … Matched his season high with four tackles at Louisville (Sept. 24) … Had three tackles against Tulane (Oct. 15) … Notched two tackles at Florida (Sept. 17) and Temple (Nov. 5) … Two tackles against Florida included a half-TFL.
High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Tabbed as a top-50 defensive end and a top-70 player in the state of Florida in the class of 2022 by Rivals … Ranked No. 15 in the Orlando Sentinel’s Super 60 top recruits in Central Florida … Recorded 71 tackles, including a whopping 23 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a senior at West Orange H.S. in 2021 … Helped lead West Orange to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Florida Class 8A state quarterfinals as a senior … Began his prep career at Orlando Jones H.S., where he primarily played tight end and helped lead Jones to the fourth round of the 2020 Florida Class 5A state playoffs as a junior … Coached at West Orange by Mike Granato.