Georgia Tech Extends Offer To Top 2022 Florida Prospect

One of Georgia Tech’s most recent offers would be to Xavier Townsend from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep.

A true athlete, 5-10, 170-pound talent is one of the few prospects to boast six power five offers before completing their sophomore year.

“Michigan, Georgia Tech, UCF, West Virginia, Rutgets and Minnesota,” Townsend answered to which school extended an offer. He started out with a bang, too.

“Michigan was my first (Division I) offer.”

That’s a great way to start. Part of the reason that Townsend earned those scholarship offers would be the school he attends, as well as his academics. Berkeley Prep holds the reputation as one of Florida’s top private schools, and Townsend holds his own in the classroom.

“3.5 GPA,” Townsend said confidently. No wonder Georgia Tech gained an interest. Townsends’ film supplied the rest of the reason Georgia Tech and other programs are coming after him.

Townsend’s incredible quickness and burst allow him to be one of Florida’s top underclassmen. He’s just getting started, but Townsend’s sophomore campaign garnered 15 total touchdowns, 12 rushing and 3 receiving. Playing running back and wide receiver allowed him to keep defenses off balance to the tune of 105 rushing attempts for 691 yards, with 14 receptions for 253 yards receiving.

“Sometimes out wide, sometimes at slot,” Townsend said of where he lines up as a wide receiver.

His 105 rushing attempts this past season allowed him to keep defenses honest, but his long-term position will likely be outside the tackle box.

“Sometimes the coaches throw me in on defense. I’ll shade over towards the side of the other team’s best receiver.”

Townsend admits that he’s been mostly an offensive player to this point, and he’s also quite content with that. Keep in mind, however, that the need for cornerback help has never been greater in college football. Undoubtedly, there will be schools that like him for defense as well. Cannot teach Townsend’s quick feet or natural burst, both prime traits for playing cornerback.

This is a young man just being introduced to the college football world. Georgia Tech is his most recent offer, and he’s likely to get many more before he leaves Berkeley Prep.

