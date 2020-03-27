Georgia Tech Football Staff Gets Creative in Self-Quarantine Workouts

With spring football cancelled as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech's football staff finds creativity in daily workouts. Staying in shape is not only essential for the players, but the coaches as well.

We can't make any of the workouts mandatory and we don't. But I think the cool thing about having such a young, energetic coaching staff, is our coaches are actually doing the workouts that Coach Lew (Caralla) and his staff provide to us. I think that's motivating and inspiring when our players know that the coaches are in it with them like we always are... I just think that trust that's been built, and the bonds that have been built, helps us navigate this time with class and with care. - Head coach Geoff Collins on the workouts provided to his players from the coaching staff

As the nation continues to practice social distancing in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Collins and his staff have turned to social media to showcase some enjoyment in their workouts in a time when America needs happiness the most. From keg squats to baby lunges, the carefree, lightheartedness of the workouts are not only entertaining, but motivating as well. The Georgia Tech football staff demonstrates that even through a challenging time, there's still a light and hard work to be done.

Take a shot at one of Coach Caralla's daily workouts:

