All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Georgia Tech Football Staff Gets Creative in Self-Quarantine Workouts

Ashley Barnett

With spring football cancelled as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech's football staff finds creativity in daily workouts. Staying in shape is not only essential for the players, but the coaches as well. 

We can't make any of the workouts mandatory and we don't. But I think the cool thing about having such a young, energetic coaching staff, is our coaches are actually doing the workouts that Coach Lew (Caralla) and his staff provide to us. I think that's motivating and inspiring when our players know that the coaches are in it with them like we always are... I just think that trust that's been built, and the bonds that have been built, helps us navigate this time with class and with care.

- Head coach Geoff Collins on the workouts provided to his players from the coaching staff 

As the nation continues to practice social distancing in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Collins and his staff have turned to social media to showcase some enjoyment in their workouts in a time when America needs happiness the most. From keg squats to baby lunges, the carefree, lightheartedness of the workouts are not only entertaining, but motivating as well. The Georgia Tech football staff demonstrates that even through a challenging time, there's still a light and hard work to be done. 

Take a shot at one of Coach Caralla's daily workouts:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From 2021 DE Grey Carroll

2021 DE Grey Carroll commits to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets gain their third commitment for the 2021 cycle.

Ashley Barnett

Like Father, Like Son.

Georgia Tech recruit and son of former All-American Kevin Hardy, Langston Hardy is creating a path similar to his father's.

Brian Smith

Georgia Tech DB Ajani Kerr Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech DB Ajani Kerr has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal

Ashley Barnett

For 2021 WR Skyler Bell, Georgia Tech is Fresh On His Mind

2021 WR Skyler Bell had a chance to visit Georgia Tech before the temporary recruiting dead period was placed. Bell said the Yellow Jackets are "fresh" on his mind.

Ashley Barnett

Top 3 Programs Georgia Tech Football Should Schedule

A look at three football programs Georgia Tech should try and schedule in the future.

Ashley Barnett

For Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins, Trust is Key in Navigating Through COVID-19

For Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins, trust is key in navigating his team through COVID-19

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech the Latest to Offer 2021 OT Diego Pounds

2021 OT Diego Pounds is 'pumped' about latest offer from Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

UGA Transfer Rodney Howard Commits to Georgia Tech

UGA transfer Rodney Howard announced his commitment to Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

Jahmyr Gibbs: Evaluation and Film Review

Georgia Tech 2020 Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs: Evaluation and Film Review

Brian Smith

Recruiting Round-Up: A Look At Georgia Tech's 2021 Prospects

A quick look at the latest news revolving around a few of Georgia Tech's 2021 prospects.

Ashley Barnett

by

Brian Smith